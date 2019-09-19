If you didn’t like the officiating in Thursday’s Tennessee-Jacksonville game, you weren’t alone.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady blasted the work of the officials in the first half of the flag-filled contest. Taking to social media, Brady fired off a pair of Tweets — directed at the crew led by Shawn Hochuli — before calling it a night.
Too many penalties. Just let us play!!!! #TENvsJAC— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 20, 2019
I’m turning off this game I can’t watch these ridiculous penalties anymore #TENvsJAC— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 20, 2019
Hochuli, who is in his second full season as a referee, has worked two Patriots games as the lead official, and New England has won both games.
