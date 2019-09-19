FOXBOROUGH – Tom Brady did some quick high stepping and light jogging and didn’t look even remotely uncomfortable during the window when media were allowed to watch Thursday’s practice.

Brady made a surprise appearance on Wednesday’s participation report as limited with a calf injury but looked just fine when he walked through the locker room later in the day.

On Thursday, Brady even took a break from stretching to spend a little 1-on-1 time with Antonio Brown as the quarterback appeared to demonstrate what he expected on a certain route.