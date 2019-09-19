FOXBOROUGH – Tom Brady did some quick high stepping and light jogging and didn’t look even remotely uncomfortable during the window when media were allowed to watch Thursday’s practice.
Brady made a surprise appearance on Wednesday’s participation report as limited with a calf injury but looked just fine when he walked through the locker room later in the day.
On Thursday, Brady even took a break from stretching to spend a little 1-on-1 time with Antonio Brown as the quarterback appeared to demonstrate what he expected on a certain route.
The pair continue to build chemistry after connecting for four catches, 56 yards, and a touchdown in last week’s blowout win in Miami.
Advertisement
***************
Attendance at practice was the same as Wednesday as fullback James Develin (neck) and outside linebacker Shilique Calhoun (not injury related) were absent.
Here’s Tom Brady looking no worse for the wear at #Patriots practice. pic.twitter.com/1K9T990GWu— Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) September 19, 2019
Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.