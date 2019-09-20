Sept. 7, noon: Brown is released by the Raiders. The move came on the heels of the team voiding $29.1 million in guaranteed money and fining Brown more than $215,000 for conduct detrimental to the team. Brown had been fined after a confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock after Brown posted a photo of a letter Mayock sent him.

Brown had posted a video with audio from a conversation between him and Raiders coach Jon Gruden on Sept. 6. (The video has since been deleted.)

And, after he was released, he posted a video on YouTube of the moment he found out he had been released by the Raiders.

Sept. 7, approx. 5 p.m.: Brown agrees to terms with the Patriots, according to Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Brown then posted a photo illustration of himself in a No. 84 Patriots jersey.

Sept. 8: The Patriots open the season with a 33-3 win over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Brown is not yet on the roster.

Sept. 9, approx. 5:30 p.m.: The Patriots officially announce Antonio Brown’s signing.

Sept. 10: A federal lawsuit is filed in Florida accusing Brown of raping his former trainer. Britney Taylor, whom Brown met while they both attended Central Michigan, alleged that Brown sexually assaulted her in June 2017 and May 2018. Brown’s team denied the accusations.

Sept. 11, 9:55 a.m.: The Patriots issue a statement: “We are aware of the civil lawsuit that was filed earlier today against Antonio Brown, as well as the response by Antonio’s representatives. We take these allegations very seriously. Under no circumstance does this organization condone sexual violence or assault. The league has informed us that they will be investigating. We will have no further comment while that investigation takes place.”

Sept. 11, afternoon: Drew Rosenhaus, Brown’s agent, says in an ESPN interview that Taylor’s allegations are a “money grab.”

“I wouldn’t be doing this interview if I didn’t believe Antonio,” Rosenhaus said. “These allegations are false. He denies every one of them. I’m confident his legal team has facts that will prove this.”

Sept. 11: Brown makes his first appearance at practice.

Sept. 12, afternoon: During his second practice with the Patriots, Brown works out with quarterback Tom Brady.

Teammates are asked about Brown’s presence, especially in light of the lawsuit.

“It’s only a distraction if you allow it to be a distraction,’’ Duron Harmon said. “We’re focused on the Miami Dolphins. We know Antonio is obviously a new member of the team, but he’s doing everything the right way. We’ve got to keep doing everything the right way, and we’ve just got to keep focused and moving forward.’’

Sept. 12, evening: Brown posts an Instagram live video showing him working out with Alex Guerrero at the TB12 Sports Therapy Center.

Sept. 15, 1 p.m.: Brown plays for the Patriots in a 43-0 rout of the Dolphins. He has four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown and does not speak to media after the game, violating an NFL rule.

Sept. 15, evening: News emerges that Brown did not sign a $2 million settlement agreement with his accuser because he wanted to clear his name and fight the allegations. Brown was unaware of a hard deadline of Sunday, Sept. 8, and did not know the lawsuit from Taylor was imminent.

Sept. 16, morning: A new report from Sports Illustrated details a number of new allegations against Brown, including a claim of sexual misconduct from an artist Brown had hired to paint a mural in his home. Brown’s lawyer, Darren Heitner, said Brown denied the allegations.

Sept. 16, evening: The NFL completes the first step of its investigation into the claims against Brown by interviewing Britney Taylor for 10 hours.

Sept. 18, afternoon: The Allegheny County district attorney announces Brown will not face criminal charges stemming from the claims in Taylor’s lawsuit.

Sept. 18, evening: A Nike spokesperson, when asked by the Boston Globe, says that Brown is no longer affiliated with the company.

Sept. 19, afternoon: Brown, in his first comments as a Patriot, sidesteps addressing his off-the-field issues and takes just four inquiries from the media.

Sept. 19, evening: The woman who alleged sexual misconduct by Brown tells Sports Illustrated that Brown sent her harrassing text messages.

Sept. 20, midday: Bill Belichick says the team is “looking into some things” regarding Antonio Brown and reaffirms that Brown is on the roster, but ends his session after three minutes.

Sept. 20, 4:09 p.m.: Brown posts on Instagram and Twitter, thanking the Patriots for the opportunity.

Sept. 20, 4:13 p. m .: The Patriots issue a statement: “The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

Information from Globe and wire reports was used in this story. Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.