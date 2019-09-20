Patriots coach Bill Belichick acknowledged the team was looking into “some things” regarding Antonio Brown, but refused to take any questions related to the allegations or actions of the receiver during his media session on Friday ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jets.

“We take all the situations with our team very seriously and there are some things that we’re looking into,” Belichick said. “But I won’t have any comment on any of the off the field situations.”

Brown has been embroiled in controversy since signing with the Patriots on Sept. 7. On Thursday night, Brown was accused of intimidating a woman who alleged he sexually harrassed her. Previously, he was accused of rape by his former trainer, Britney Taylor, in a civil suit Taylor filed in Florida on Sept. 10.