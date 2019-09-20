Patriots coach Bill Belichick acknowledged the team was looking into “some things” regarding Antonio Brown, but refused to take any questions related to the allegations or actions of the receiver during his media session on Friday ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jets.
“We take all the situations with our team very seriously and there are some things that we’re looking into,” Belichick said. “But I won’t have any comment on any of the off the field situations.”
Brown has been embroiled in controversy since signing with the Patriots on Sept. 7. On Thursday night, Brown was accused of intimidating a woman who alleged he sexually harrassed her. Previously, he was accused of rape by his former trainer, Britney Taylor, in a civil suit Taylor filed in Florida on Sept. 10.
Advertisement
Belichick ended the press conference after three minutes, saying he would answer “football questions” but that he was “done with the rest of it” after being asked about Brown’s status with the team.
Belichick said Brown was still on the roster.
Belichick on Antonio Brown: “I know there are questions about Antonio. We take all the situations with our team very seriously. There are some things we're looking into. I'm not going to comment on any of the off the field situations." pic.twitter.com/jTPawXJQb7— Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) September 20, 2019
Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.