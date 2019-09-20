Brown played his first and only game in a Patriots uniform last Sunday, catching four passes for 56 yards in a 43-0 rout of the Dolphins.

The 31-year-old wide receiver signed a one-year contract with the team Sept. 7 and just days later was served with a civil lawsuit filed by a former trainer who alleges that he raped her in May 2018 .

After 11 tumultuous days, Antonio Brown has been released by the Patriots.

The team released a statement, saying: “The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

Hours before Brown was released, head coach Bill Belichick told reporters that the team was “looking into some things” regarding Brown, but declined to comment on the player’s actions or the allegations against him.

On Monday, a second accuser had alleged that Brown made an unwanted sexual advance toward her in 2017. Brown allegedly sent that woman disturbing texts Wednesday after the report came out.

Lisa J. Banks, a lawyer for the woman involved in the latest incident, wrote to the NFL that her client, an artist, “is understandably frightened by these text messages, which are clearly intended to threaten and intimidate her, in violation of the NFL Personal Conduct Policy,’’ according to Sports Illustrated.

The magazine reported that the NFL swiftly responded to the complaint, and later Friday added that league officials told the artist’s legal team that the Patriots directed Brown to “have no further contact with our client, either directly or through his associates.”

Brown’s lawyer, Darren Heitner, had previously said that Brown denied the artist’s claim of sexual misconduct.

The controversy swirling around Brown presented a public relations challenge for the Patriots, whose owner, Robert Kraft, and team president, Jonathan Kraft, have placed a high priority on protecting the image of their multibillion-dollar franchise.

After signing with the Patriots, Brown spoke just once to the media, on Thursday; he answered just four questions and did not comment on the civil suit.

Brown’s one-year contract was structured with a $1.5 million salary, $4.5 million in incentives, and a $9 million signing bonus, $5 million of which was due him Monday.

Brown posted on Twitter and Instagram following his release:

