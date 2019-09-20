So, he was a little surprised when informed Friday that Raekwon McMillan had said earlier in the week that a referee told him to “stay off Tom” after the Dolphins linebacker crashed into him Sunday.

The Patriots quarterback is going to get smacked around every once in a while. And he’s OK with that.

“Really?,’’ said Brady, who said he never heard a thing.

“No. I’m all for good, hard, tough football, man. He gets a good clean hit, man, good for him. I say, you hold the ball, you’re going to get hit.’’

Brady was front and center at the Patriots morning practice as the club wrapped up its situational preparations for Sunday’s game against the visiting Jets.

The quarterback had been limited Wednesday and Thursday because of a calf issue, but he was removed from the injury report Friday.

Like he has the previous two days, Brady looked completely comfortable as he went through jogging and stretching, and did some throwing during the window media was allowed to observe.

On Thursday night, Brady was front and center on social media, as he tweeted a couple of times while watching the Titans-Jaguars game where officials called 15 penalties in the first half alone.

First, “Too many penalties. Just let us play!!!!” Later, “I’m turning off this game I can’t watch these ridiculous penalties anymore.’’

Brady’s tweets went viral, and even broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman referenced them during the telecast.

The six-time Super Bowl champion backpedaled a bit Friday, and said he wasn’t being critical of the officiating. He also labeled himself “very pro-ref.’’

“The refs always do a good job,’’ said Brady. “They always do a great job. I never complain to the refs. Have you guys ever heard me complain to the refs? I don’t think I’ve ever complained to the refs. Maybe in the emotion, [maybe in the] heat of the moment.’’

Brady will get another chance to compliment and/or complain to the refs Sunday because he’s a full go.

“I’m just focused on the Jets and trying to think about what I need to do to help the team win. That’s what this week’s been about for me,’’ Brady said, when asked if former teammate Antonio Brown’s off-field issues have become a distraction. “And I’m sure next week it will be about the next opponent. So, I’m just going to focus on playing quarterback, doing what I do and trying to help us win.’’

Falling into line

As for the guys charged with protecting Brady, coach Dante Scarnecchia gave a bit of a state of the offensive line Friday morning.

First off, Scarnecchia applauded the effort of Marshall Newhouse, who came in midweek and ended up playing the majority of the Dolphins game at left tackle.

“Marshall got in on Wednesday and to his credit, he did everything we asked him to do,’’ said Scarnecchia. “He stepped in there and did a very nice job.’’

Scarnecchia said Newhouse will continue to man the left tackle spot until Isaiah Wynn returns from injured reserve and a toe injury.

Additionally, Scarnecchia hopes to have Marcus Cannon back at right tackle, but will go with Korey Cunningham if he can’t.

Scarnecchia said center Ted Karras’s shotgun snaps, which were under scrutiny after Week 1, have improved.

“We played Miami, did you see any bad ones? I didn’t either, so let’s move on,’’ he said.

Scarnecchia said Karras’s versatility is invaluable.

“Ted’s always done what we expect him to do. He knows the system. He’s been raised in the system. He always prepares himself to play,’’ he said. “We could not be any more fortunate to have a guy like that who can play all three of those positions and the wheels don’t come off the offense. So, we’re pleased with Ted.’’

Scarnecchia said Caleb Benenoch’s future is at tackle.

“We’re going to try to use him at tackle because we think he has tackle skills,’’ he said. “But that’s a work in progress. He’s got a lot to learn before we get rolling on that.’’

Ins and outs

Fullback James Develin missed his third straight practice with a neck injury and has been ruled out for the Jets game. Tight end Matt LaCosse, limited with an ankle injury the last two weeks, was not at practice after being present Wednesday and Thursday. He is listed as questionable. Linebacker Shilique Calhoun (not injury related) was not at practice and is questionable. Tight end Ryan Izzo (calf) and Cannon (shoulder) also were limited and questionable . . . Linebacker Scooby Wright, who signed before the final exhibition game and impressed, was signed to the practice squad, replacing defensive end Gerri Green.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.