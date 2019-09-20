FOXBOROUGH — Tom Brady was front and center at practice Friday morning as the Patriots wrapped up their situational concentrations in preparation for Sunday’s game against the visiting Jets.
The quarterback has been listed as limited the last two sessions because of a calf issue, but as he did both days, he looked completely comfortable as he went through jogging and stretching during the window media were allowed to observe.
Antonio Brown also was at practice and spent a good deal of time chatting with receivers coach Joe Judge during the stretching period.
Tight end Matt LaCosse, who has been limited with an ankle injury the last two weeks, was not at practice after being present Wednesday and Thursday.
If LaCosse can’t go, it would leave the Patriots with just one healthy tight end in second-year man Ryan Izzo. Fullback James Develin, who shares a lot of the tight end responsibilities, missed his third straight practice with a neck problem.
Linebacker Shilique Calhoun also missed his third straight practice, but not because of an injury.
Linebacker Scooby Wright, who signed before the final exhibition game and impressed, was at practice, and it’s likely he has joined the practice squad. Wright was wearing No. 96, which had belonged to Gerri Green.
Practice squad safety Obi Melifonwu was not spotted.
