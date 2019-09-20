FOXBOROUGH — Tom Brady was front and center at practice Friday morning as the Patriots wrapped up their situational concentrations in preparation for Sunday’s game against the visiting Jets.

The quarterback has been listed as limited the last two sessions because of a calf issue, but as he did both days, he looked completely comfortable as he went through jogging and stretching during the window media were allowed to observe.

Antonio Brown also was at practice and spent a good deal of time chatting with receivers coach Joe Judge during the stretching period.