When Tom Brady took to Twitter to express his displeasure with some of the calls in Thursday night’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars, it made headlines.
So, did the Patriots quarterback hear from the NFL about his criticism of the officials?
“I didn’t say anything about the officiating,” Brady said Friday.
No one from the league asked you to not criticize the referees?
“I didn’t criticize the officials,” Brady maintained.
Tom Brady speaking from his locker today. “I didn’t criticize the officials!” pic.twitter.com/4H5YUrP5ug— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 20, 2019
Tom Brady said he’s “pro ref” when asked about his Thursday night tweet about the amount of penalties in that game. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/tMtaSfjUvH— Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) September 20, 2019
