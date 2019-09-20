fb-pixel

When Tom Brady took to Twitter to express his displeasure with some of the calls in Thursday night’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars, it made headlines.

So, did the Patriots quarterback hear from the NFL about his criticism of the officials?

“I didn’t say anything about the officiating,” Brady said Friday.

No one from the league asked you to not criticize the referees?

“I didn’t criticize the officials,” Brady maintained.

