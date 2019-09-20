Here’s a look at his social media posts from after he was released by the Patriots.

Antonio Brown took to social media upon his release Friday to thank the Patriots for the opportunity to join the team.

He indicated that he wants the Patriots to win the Super Bowl and proceeded to post pictures with head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.

The wide receiver then said: “The marathon continues.” And added that he had just been fired.

The marathon continues — AB (@AB84) September 20, 2019

Instagram:

Brown also shared his thoughts on Instagram, once again expressing how grateful he was for the chance.

Brown thanked Brady specifically, writing “Love ya champ that was fun! #GoWinIt #DoitforMe,” and Brady liked the post.

Four of the photos on Instagram were the same as Twitter, with slightly different captions, but the last one was different. He shared the game ball from when he caught his only touchdown with the Patriots, offering it to a “lucky fan” who provided a comment.

Brown’s stint with the Patriots lasted 11 days. He played in one game and caught four passes for 56 yards and the TD against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. The Patriots released him amid sexual assault allegations.