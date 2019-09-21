Johnson, 24, is an interesting story. Born in Stuttgart, Germany, Johnson (first and last name pronounced with a soft “J”) came to the Patriots this offseason as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program, which gives opportunities to non-American-born players. Johnson played tight end last year for the Stuttgart Scorpions of the German Football League.

Johnson will replace starting fullback James Develin , who has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Jets because of a neck injury.

The Patriots had an empty roster spot after releasing Antonio Brown on Friday, and filled it Saturday by promoting rookie fullback Jakob Johnson from the practice squad.

All four AFC East teams were given an international player this year, with the ability to keep the player as an additional, 11th practice squad member — the only catch being that the player would be ineligible to play on the 53-man roster this season.

But Johnson, who went to high school in Jacksonville, Fla., and played linebacker at Tennessee, impressed the Patriots enough that they declined to use the 11th practice squad spot on him. Instead, they kept Johnson as one of their regular 10 practice squad players, and called him up on Saturday.

“He’s been out there every day, toughness, willing to do the things that you need to do to play that position on offense, smart kid, studies hard, prepares well, knows what to do, and is ready to go,” offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said before the season started. “There’s nothing more you can ask of each player than to give your best and be ready to go when your number’s called. I think Jak’s done that, and I look forward to continuing to work with him.”

Johnson (6 feet 3 inches, 255 pounds), who will also play special teams on Sunday, is the second international pathway player to make a 53-man roster. Last year, Carolina defensive end Efe Obada played in 10 games and had two sacks.

Julian Edelman apparently has not seen the pointspread for Sunday’s game, in which his team is favored by 21 points.

“I don’t know who said we’re favored or I don’t even know, but my focus is more on the defense and what we’ve got to do to execute,” Edelman said.

One player who’s been a focus, Edelman said, is safety Jamal Adams. Edelman said he’s an admirer of the hard-charging 23-year-old and thinks he’ll be a tough matchup for the New England offense.

“You can expect his best, he’s a very physical player,” Edelman said. “I honestly respect the hell out of him, how he plays the game. Plays it the way I grew up playing it. He’s definitely going to be physical so you’ve got to be prepared for a guy like him because he’s going to be giving it his all.”

Line shuffle

The Patriots have had depth issues at left tackle since veteran free agent signing Jared Veldheer surprisingly retired after just one day of practice in the spring. Isaiah Wynn hit injured reserve after just two games, and the Patriots have had to scramble, signing veterans Marshall Newhouse and Caleb Benenoch off the street in recent weeks.

One solution could be to move left guard Joe Thuney to left tackle, where he played his senior season in college. Thuney also spent most of spring workouts at left tackle.

But left guard is his best position, and offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia doesn’t want to weaken two positions by moving Thuney to left tackle.

“We would rather not have to move Joe here, and move Joe there,” Scarnecchia said on Friday.

Newhouse, on his eighth team in 10 NFL seasons, will likely start at left tackle on Sunday, and he has Scarnecchia’s confidence. Newhouse has started 72 games in his career, including two at left tackle for the Panthers last year.

“This guy is so smart,” Scarnecchia said. “I’ve really been impressed with him — not only his intelligence and his football IQ, but his study and work ethic to learn our offense has been exemplary. And if he doesn’t know, he’ll ask. We feel very fortunate to have him around here.”

No fine

Safety Devin McCourty was given a 15-yard penalty for lowering his helmet last Sunday against the Dolphins, and pleaded with the NFL not to fine him for it. “I don’t think it was fine-worthy. I’ve got too many kids for that,” he quipped. McCourty got his wish, as the NFL said Friday that McCourty was not fined for the hit.

Nora Princiotti of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin