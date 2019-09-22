Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up !

In a Sunday morning Twitter rant that touched on multiple topics, Brown said he will no longer be playing in the NFL after his Friday release by the Patriots, the latest chapter in a months-long saga that featured bizarre behavior, a release by the Raiders, an 11-day stint with the Patriots, and multiple sexual assault allegations.

Less than 48 hours after being released by the Patriots, Antonio Brown has made a decision about his future.

Brown also expressed his discontent for how the Patriots handled his release.

Kraft got caught in the parlor AB speculations fired different strokes different folks clearly 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/eKrAE0Vwih — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

The NFL investigation into Brown’s sexual assault allegations is still ongoing, but Brown took aim at his former teammate, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who was suspended for the first four games during the 2010 season because of an investigation into sexual assault allegations against him. Roethlisberger was not charged because there was insufficient evidence.

4 games for Big Ben crazy world I’m done with it pic.twitter.com/ZXVZXzM4xh — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

Brown also took aim at CBS NFL analyst Shannon Sharpe remaining with the network even after he decided to step away from his position in 2010 when he faced sexual assault allegations.

Shannon Sharp the funny guy on tv 📺 still after this pic.twitter.com/ZlVvvOqKWg — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

