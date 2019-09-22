Before the Patriots beat the New York Jets, 30-14, on Sunday, CBS reporter Dana Jacobson asked Bill Belichick what “the final straw” was with Antonio Brown.

The head coach responded by saying: “We’re focused on the Jets today,” to which Jacobson said, “Thank you, coach.” Belichick then gave Jacobson what many have referred to as a death stare, looking at her for a solid two seconds before nodding his head and walking away.