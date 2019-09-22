Before the Patriots beat the New York Jets, 30-14, on Sunday, CBS reporter Dana Jacobson asked Bill Belichick what “the final straw” was with Antonio Brown.
The head coach responded by saying: “We’re focused on the Jets today,” to which Jacobson said, “Thank you, coach.” Belichick then gave Jacobson what many have referred to as a death stare, looking at her for a solid two seconds before nodding his head and walking away.
I guess this explains why we never got his R.S.V.P. https://t.co/hhQJXhxUUf— Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) September 22, 2019
Jacobson is set to marry Celtics radio play-by-play announcer Sean Grande in the coming weeks. Grande played along after seeing Belichick’s reaction, tweeting: “I guess this explains why we never got his R.S.V.P.”
Advertisement
Belichick’s glare drew criticism from other sideline reporters and journalists, who credited Jacobson for doing her job and asking a relevant question.
I’m all set with the “how dare you?” stare down....@danajacobson wasn’t the one who signed Antonio Brown... https://t.co/shvWxyziuk— Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) September 22, 2019
In addition to working games for CBS, Jacobson is the co-host of “CBS This Morning Saturday.”
Tara Sullivan: Patriots owe fans an explanation about Antonio Brown