It wasn’t exactly the “End Zone Play” from last season’s game against the Steelers, but Matthew Slater and Jonathan Jones teamed up on another stellar special teams play Sunday against the Jets that pinned them deep in their own territory.

With 4:54 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Patriots’ Jake Bailey unleashed a punt from the New England 48-yard line that looked like it was headed for the end zone until Slater sprinted in at the last possible second and swatted the ball out of the air. Jones came in right behind him to down it at the Jets’ 1-yard line.