He came out of the game and met with trainers who took him inside almost immediately.

Edelman went to the locker room shortly before halftime after taking a hard hit. Edelman got up quickly after the hit but grabbed at his side.

He was declared questionable to return after the half and was ruled out of the game about two minutes into the fourth quarter.

The play came shortly after one on which receiver Josh Gordon took a hard hit making a catch at the sideline. Gordon was slow to get up, got attention from trainers on the sideline and went to the medical tent but came back in the game at the start of the second half.

Soon after that, though, Gordon appeared to injure his hand while committing a facemask penalty. He came off the field again, looking like he was in significant pain, and got medical attention on the bench.

Gordon had the pinky and ring fingers on his left hand taped up together and started riding the stationary bicycle on the sideline, with his helmet on, then re-entered the game midway through the third quarter.

