Brown was released by the Patriots Friday after a tumultuous, off-the-field 11-day stint with the team.

One day after he announced on Twitter he will no longer play in the NFL, Antonio Brown has re-enrolled at Central Michigan to take four online courses, ESPN reported Monday.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley has a high right ankle sprain and there is no immediate timetable for his return.

Other than confirming it was a high ankle sprain, Giants coach Pat Shurmur didn’t have much additional information to offer a day after rookie quarterback Daniel Jones rallied New York (1-2) from an 18-point deficit to a 32-31 win over Tampa Bay.

Barkley was hurt with less than four minutes left in the first half. He caught a swing pass from Jones and was chopped down near the sideline by defensive back Mike Edwards. He had to be helped to the locker room before halftime and was on crutches and with a boot on the ankle in the second half.

The Giants play the Patriots Thursday, Oct. 10, a game Barkley might miss.

Ramsey calls in sick

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey missed practice because of an apparent illness, potentially adding another twist to his trade request.

Coach Doug Marrone said Ramsey notified the team trainer Sunday night, three days after a 20-7 victory over Tennessee in the rain and one week after the disgruntled defender called his agent and said ‘‘my time is up here in Jacksonville.’’

Marrone said Ramsey was scheduled to meet with a team doctor Monday. Ramsey was spotted leaving the facility later in the day and getting into a waiting car.

‘‘Depending on the type of sickness, then they’ll stay away because, obviously, you don’t want to get anyone else sick,’’ Marrone said. ‘‘It’s happened. I don’t want to exaggerate and say hundreds of times, but it’s happened quite a bit. It’s happened here since I've been the head coach a couple times.

‘‘To me, it’s nothing as big, but I understand that’s probably a big story because of the other things that are surrounding it.’’

Panthers’ Allen to start again

Kyle Allen will make his second straight start Sunday when the Panthers visit the Texans.

Carolina coach Ron Rivera wasted no time ruling out quarterback Cam Newton for a second straight game because of a lingering mid-foot sprain. Rivera said there is ‘‘no timetable’’ for Newton’s return and that the 2015 league MVP will continue to receive treatment.

Newton hurt his foot in Carolina’s third preseason game and then aggravated the injury in a Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers. He has not practiced since.

Rivera gave no indication Newton would need surgery, instead saying what the QB needs the most right now is rest.

Allen threw four touchdown passes in Carolina’s 38-20 win over the Cardinals on Sunday, improving to 2-0 as an NFL starter. He was 19 of 26 passing for 261 yards and finished with a 144.4 QB rating, the second-best mark in franchise history.

Falcons’ Neal tears Achilles’

Keanu Neal will miss the remainder of the season with a torn left Achilles’ tendon, taking the strong safety away from the Falcons’ defense for the second straight season.

Neal suffered a season-ending knee injury in the 2018 opening game. He worked most of the year in rehab before suffering another crushing injury in Sunday’s 27-24 loss at Indianapolis.

‘‘I’m heartbroken for him. I love the guy,’’ Falcons coach Dan Quinn said.

Browns falter late

Backed up to their own goal line, the Rams buckled down.

Safety John Johnson III intercepted Baker Mayfield’s fourth-down pass with 27 seconds left as Los Angeles escaped with a 20-13 win Sunday night over the shorthanded Browns, who gave the defending NFC champions all they could handle at Cleveland.

Cooper Kupp caught two touchdown passes from Jared Goff and the Rams (3-0) stopped Mayfield on four straight plays from the 4-yard line in the final minute.