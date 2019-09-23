Hightower was spotted briefly in the locker room Monday afternoon and seemed in good spirits.

Additionally, linebacker Dont’a Hightower , who left the game with a shoulder injury, isn’t expected to miss any time and, according to a league source, could have returned against the Jets if he was needed.

FOXBOROUGH — Patriots receiver Julian Edelman is day to day after suffering a rib injury in Sunday’s victory over the Dolphins, a league source confirmed Monday night.

Edelman was hurt when Jets lineman Henry Anderson landed on him after a 3-yard catch in the first half.

NFL Media reported Edelman “hasn’t been ruled out” for Sunday’s road game against the undefeated Bills.

Edelman had X-rays that were negative and according to the report, the slot receiver and Tom Brady’s favorite target will “be good.’’

Brady said during his weekly radio appearance with Jim Gray on Westwood One Monday night that he knows Edelman “wants to be out there” against the Bills.

“I think he’s still working toward some tests. I think he’s probably going to work through it all week,’’ said Brady. “I mean, he’s a tough guy. I’ve played with a lot of warriors over the years. Julian is certainly one of them.’’

Matthew Slater, who is locker neighbors with Edelman, said the receiver is one of the toughest guys in the room.

“He’s brings a lot of toughness to our football team,’’ said Slater. “I could go on for hours about that guy. He means a great deal to us. The mentality that he brings, the work ethic, the fighting spirit, the never-say-die-mentality.

“Guys like that don’t grow on trees. We’re really fortunate to have him on our team. He’s a tone setter for our team, we’re fortunate he’s a Patriot.’’

Izzo steps in

Bill Belichick was pleased with the work of Ryan Izzo, who worked through a late-week calf injury and was able to give the Patriots some quality snaps as the only healthy tight end on Sunday.

“Yeah, that was very important with, you know, James [Develin] was inactive, [Matt] LaCosse was inactive,’’ said the coach. “So, it was certainly good to have Ryan out there. He’s shown good toughness playing through being a little bit banged up, but he’s been out there, and I thought he certainly gave us some important plays [Sunday].

Izzo, a seventh-round pick last season, spent his rookie year on injured reserve but made steady progress through the summer.

He’s a solid blocker, and his hands are getting better.

“[He’s] a young player,” Belichick said. “A lot of things he needs to continue to work on, but he works hard, he’s out there trying to do all he can every day to get better. And so, he’s making progress.’’

Baby boomers

In addition to James White, who welcomed a baby boy Sunday, linebacker Shilique Calhoun also had a baby last week. The outside linebacker was on the participation report for a noninjury reason . . . Belichick expressed confidence in kicker Stephen Gostkowski, who has missed four kicks in two games, during his spot on WEEI Monday afternoon. “Honestly, I think Steve has hit the ball well,’’ he said. “I understand we’ve had a couple of missed kicks in games, I see that, but on a day-to-day basis, you don’t see that very often.’’

