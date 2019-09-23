Veteran fullback James Develin, who has been a sizable part of the success of the New England ground game in recent years, was placed on injured reserve by the Patriots Monday afternoon.

The 31-year-old Develin, who missed Sunday’s 30-14 win over the Jets because of a neck issue, is one of several players who have already gone on IR this season for New England, a group that includes offensive linemen David Andrews and Isaiah Wynn and wide receiver N’Keal Harry.

The 6-f00t-3-inch, 255-pound Develin has been with the Patriots since 2012.