Veteran fullback James Develin, who has been a sizable part of the success of the New England ground game in recent years, was placed on injured reserve by the Patriots Monday afternoon.
The 31-year-old Develin, who missed Sunday’s 30-14 win over the Jets because of a neck issue, is one of several players who have already gone on IR this season for New England, a group that includes offensive linemen David Andrews and Isaiah Wynn and wide receiver N’Keal Harry.
The 6-f00t-3-inch, 255-pound Develin has been with the Patriots since 2012.
With Develin sidelined, backup fullback Jakob Johnson could be in line for more playing time. Bill Belichick praised the work of Johnson on a conference call with the media Monday.
“He’s one of the first players here every morning — he studies his note cards,” Belichick said of the 24-year-old Johnson, who is in his first season with the Patriots. “You see him sitting in the dining room just studying note cards, just going over his plays. He puts literally every ounce of energy he has into this job and our team, and he’s totally earned everybody’s respect.”
Any player who is put on IR must stay on the list for eight weeks beginning with the week they’re placed on the list. That means the earliest Develin could return is Week 11.
