Tom Brady, making his regular Monday morning appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” was asked about Brown (as well as a few other topics).

Though Antonio Brown is gone from the Patriots, the questions about his short tenure in New England remain.

His offered some philosophical but indirect Antonio Brown comments.

When asked about Brown, Brady gave an initially direct answer that quickly pivoted to some philosphical thoughts that indirectly applied to the former Patriots receiver.

“You’re right, I do have a lot of personal feelings, none of which I really care to share,” said Brady on Brown. “It’s a difficult situation, and that’s kind of how I feel.”

Advertisement

When asked a follow up on how the Patriots as a team deal with potential distractions like Brown, Brady opened up more.

“I think there’s a lot of human elements, and I think as a player, as a person, I care deeply about my teammates,” said Brady. “I want everyone to be the best they could possibly be. And from the day I started with this team, even back I’d say in college, there’s such a tight-knit group. You want everyone to become the best they could they could possibly be. And you try to provide leadership and try to care for people.

“You try to provide whatever you think you can to help them reach their highest potential,” Brady continued. “Whatever situation it is, and I’ve had a lot of teammates over the years. So you invest not just your head but you heart, your soul. That’s what makes a great team, that’s what makes a great brotherhood.”

The 42-year-old quarterback echoed things he’s said in the past about how he approaches life. Brady emphasized his focus on staying optimistic and positive in difficult situations.

“From my standpoint, I just try to provide the best that I can those types things,” Brady explained. “I’m very optimistic for the people that know me know how optimistic I am, and just my belief that positivity and optimism can overcome a lot of things.”

Advertisement

As he had mentioned in an earlier discussion of his social media approach, Brady singled out what he sees as a cultural trait to rush to judgement and blame.

“There are a lot of things that get in the way of that, and again I think we’re in a culture where we want to cast judgement so quickly on people. We want to disparage people so quickly. And it just speaks to me that a lot of people are probably hurting, because when you’re not feeling great, you want other people to know that. I think it becomes very emotional. Again, it’s a tough life. Life is not easy. Football is not easy.”

Brady alluded to social media later in his response.

“It’s so easy for us to blame and shame because everyone has a voice now,” said Brady. “A lot of them can just be nameless, faceless comments that are very difficult for people. You love too much, that’s a problem. You hate too much, that’s a problem. You win too much, that’s a problem. You lose too much, that’s a problem. Everything ends up being a problem.

“You just have to focus on — look at yourself — and ‘What do I believe in? What are my beliefs?’ I’m responsible for my own beliefs,” Brady continued. “I’m responsible for my own actions. And I’m going to do the best I can do to contribute in the best way possible. I’m not going to add on. I’m not going to be a part of this culture that can become very negative, can become very blaming, very much point fingers.”

Advertisement

Brady on Buffalo: “I love playing up there.”

After the lengthy and wide-ranging responses to the Brown questions, WEEI show host Greg Hill joked that it was time to move the conversation toward football.

“I thought we were talking about football?” Brady responded, alluding to the ties of his philosophical approach to both the game and life.

The Patriots, now 3-0, will head to Buffalo next Sunday to face the Bills (who are also 3-0). Asked if he hates playing in Buffalo, Brady gave the opposite response.

“No, I love playing up there,” Brady said. “I mean it’s one of the great environments in NFL football. It’s and old stadium, but they get incredible support. And we played up there early, we’ve played up there late, we’ve played up there when they’ve not had a great record, when they’ve had great records. Their fans are into it, they cheer, they love football, and it’s going to be a hell of a game.”

The Twitter complaints about Thursday penalties weren’t about the referees.

Brady tweeted multiple times on Thursday night about the incessant number of penalties in the Jaguars-Titans game.

Too many penalties. Just let us play!!!! #TENvsJAC — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 20, 2019

I’m turning off this game I can’t watch these ridiculous penalties anymore #TENvsJAC — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 20, 2019

Asked about his tweets, Brady said it wasn’t necessarily about the officials.

“I was not commenting on the officiating,” Brady claimed. “You’re totally misrepresenting what I wrote. I was talking about the penalties.”

Advertisement

“I’m a fan of football,” Brady explained. “And it’s just again, I like well-played games. I love football. I love watching football, and I didn’t love watching football Thursday night. So I turned it off.”

He compared college and professional football to chess and checkers.

Following the discussion of the Thursday night NFL game, Brady was asked if he enjoys watching college football or the NFL more.

“No, I like NFL. I don’t watch a ton of college football anymore,” said Brady. “Saturdays can get busy, obviously with family or travel.”

Brady then offered longer explanation of why he likes the NFL more than college as something to watch.

“I love the pro game, because I think the pro game is much more sophisticated. The pro game is much more I would say checkers vs. chess. I would say in pro it’s chess. Everyone’s got great athletes.

“In college, you toss the ball to the fastest guy on the team and try to let him run around and make plays,” Brady summarized. “If you get good recruits, and you’re just better than the other team, you have player advantage, even if you have a good scheme, you know, you get a scheme advantage, and I see a lot of coaches use scheme in college to really help, but the pro game is a very evenly matched game usually every week.”

For Brady, the interesting part of the NFL is the differences that are created when the playing field is more level.

Advertisement

“You’ve got to put the work in — everyone has the same amount of time to prepare, everyone has basically the same types of players, athletes, every team is really well coached. Some are better than others, some teams have a little better players than others, but I love seeing the match-ups, kind of the innovation, how different players come and go. I don’t think the fundamentals of pro football will ever change, other than them trying to change the rules that change the fundamentals to a degree. But it’s a great sport. I’ve played football for 30 years, so I love football.”