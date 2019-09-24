The Patriots are holding teams to just 199.0 yards of total offense — 162.3 passing and 36.7 on the ground — which puts them at the top of the league in all three categories.

You know the stat by now: The Patriots defense has not allowed a touchdown in the first three games of the season.

“It’s been everybody’s dedication each day in practice to try and make our defense as good as possible, and then all we talk about each day is improving,” safety Devin McCourty said after Sunday’s win over the New York Jets. “I’ve been here a long time. If you don’t improve throughout September, October, it won’t matter because no team is going to be the same later in the season. Every team is going to get better. So I think we’re on that same chase to see how good we can get.”

The group has done a nice job of getting off the field and handing the ball back to the offense. Opposing teams have converted just five third downs on 39 attempts.

Michael Bennett wraps up Ben Roethlisberger during the second quarter of the season opener. The Steelers took five trips into Patriots territory in the second half, but that was when the Patriots were comfortably ahead. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe/Globe Staff

Of the 36 times opposing teams had possession of the ball, 14 crossed midfield, with the Jets accomplishing the feat twice, while the Steelers and Dolphins each made it across six times. In Week 1, five of Pittsburgh’s trips into Patriots territory came after halftime, when the Patriots were comfortably ahead. They resulted in: a field goal, a punt, a turnover on downs, an interception, and the clock expiring.

It was a similar pattern with the Dolphins in Week 2, when five of Miami’s drives past midfield came in the second half, the first two of which actually resulted in Patriots touchdowns on interception returns from Stephon Gilmore and Jamie Collins. The last three ended with a punt, turnover on downs, and an interception.

Only two drives all season have reached the red zone, with the Steelers registering the only points by kicking a field goal on 4th and goal from the one-yard line in the third quarter when they were trailing, 20-0.

The other occasion came in Week 2 at Miami. On their final possession of the game, the Dolphins marched to the eight-yard line, but the drive was halted when Collins came up with his second interception of the game.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick talked about the defense on Monday.

“All of the different schemes and everything that you can draw up – they’re all relevant, but in the end, you’ve got to defeat blocks and be able to defend space and tackle the guy with the ball,” said Belichick. “We have a lot of good players. The reason that anything we do is good is because we have good players and they play well and they execute the defense on the field. That’s really what defensive football is about. It’s about teamwork and total team execution and good players, so we’re fortunate we have good players and they’ve played well.”

