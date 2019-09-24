When fullback James Develin went on the return-eligible IR list Monday, he joined receiver N’Keal Harry and left tackle Isaiah Wynn. Those are three players who figured into the Patriots’ offensive plans. The team can only bring two of them back. Which player ends up the odd man out will depend on timing, health, and need.

The Patriots are going to have some tough decisions to make when it comes time to activate players from injured reserve.

“Injuries are a part of our game, and that’s why we have depth on the roster and on the practice squad,” offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said Tuesday. “Every team goes through the same challenges. Every group we play has injuries on the other side of the ball, and they have to deal with that, as well. That’s just the nature of our sport. I think the goal for us is not to replicate what we did last year; it’s to try to figure out how we can be the best version of ourselves this year with the personnel that we have playing and available for us each week this season.”

First, let’s look at timing. Players who go on injured reserve are out for at least eight weeks, which means Harry could come back as early as Week 9. Wynn could come back in Week 11. Develin could come back in Week 12. This is probably the least significant factor, but if the Patriots are jockeying for playoff seeding or (try not to laugh too hard) are feeling heat in the division from the Bills, a couple of extra weeks from an impact player could make a difference.

Second, there’s health. Obviously, if one or more of Harry, Wynn or Develin isn’t healthy enough to contribute, they won’t come back. None of those players are dealing with injuries that are expected to be season-ending, so that situation would probably require some kind of setback to occur. Harry tweaked his leg during the preseason, but the injury has always seemed more nagging than severe. Wynn has turf toe, which generally gets better with rest. Develin has a neck injury, which is a little unpredictable, but a league source said it’s not supposed to cost him the year.

There’s no way to know how physically ready those players will be in November or December other than waiting to see, but it would take a setback for someone in order for health to make this decision easy for the Patriots.

Finally, there’s need, which is the big one. Of those three players, which two, if healthy, make the biggest impact on the field?

Wynn, the starting left tackle, feels like the most obvious candidate to come back. He was playing well before he got hurt, he’s part of the Patriots’ future plans, and with the run game struggling a bit and other injures along the line, the team needs him even if Marshall Newhouse did pretty well in his stead on Sunday. There’s a reason left tackle is a premium position in the NFL. If you can get your starter back there, you do it.

That leaves Develin and Harry. As it stands, Develin seems the more likely candidate to come back because having him changes what the Patriots can do offensively in a fundamental way, while Harry is more of a luxury.

“James is a special guy and he’s certainly played a valuable role in our offense. He’s had a lot to do with our success when he’s on the field and has certainly been recognized for that, deservedly so,” McDaniels said. “He provides a toughness and a leadership and a physicality that we love around here. He’s a great person, great worker, great attitude, always a positive contributor to our performance offensively. So, yeah, you’re not going to just plug in somebody and replace that.”

That said, where the Patriots are in terms of receiver depth in late November could influence the decision.

Could N’Keal Harry end up taking a redshirt year in 2019? Duane Burleson/AP/FR38952 AP via AP

The Patriots’ wide receiver depth chart currently includes Julian Edelman, though he’s dealing with a chest injury, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers, and Gunner Olszewski. They also have Cameron Meredith, who is on the physically unable to perform list but could be a factor by the time the Patriots need to make the call.

Because he’s on PUP, Meredith can’t begin practicing until Week 6. After Week 6, he must return to practice, go on injured reserve or be released within another five weeks. If he returns to practice, the team has 21 days from the day he does so to activate him, put him on IR or release him.

What that means is that Meredith could come back as early as Week 7, as late as Week 15, or not at all. Despite not practicing, Meredith has been a regular presence at Gillette Stadium this season.

If the Patriots are without Edelman or Gordon, or maybe even Dorsett, Harry would seem like the more likely choice, especially if Meredith isn’t ready to produce much. Barring that, or barring fullback Jakob Johnson blowing the Patriots away in what’s essentially a trial run, it seems like circumstances would favor Develin over Harry. Tom Brady has a spotty history with rookie receivers anyway, so Harry could potentially benefit from a true redshirt year.

It’s been a while since the Patriots had a tough choice to make in terms of who to activate. Last year, Rex Burkhead and Duke Dawson were activated, but Dawson never wound up playing.

The team tried to bring Shea McClellin and Malcolm Mitchell back from IR in 2017, but neither were able to be activated to play.

Before 2017, only one player could come back from injured reserve each year. This was significant in 2016 when the Patriots lost any possibility of getting Rob Gronkowski back from the list when he got hurt because they’d used their spot on quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

This is all mostly to say that only time will tell who comes back and who doesn’t. Until then, it’s important to remember that there are a multitude of factors influencing the decision.

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.