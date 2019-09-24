With the rest of the league trending toward spread offenses and wide-open passing attacks, the Patriots instead go smashmouth. They used fullback James Develin on 36 percent of their snaps last year, four times the league average.

Most NFL teams wouldn’t bat an eye if they lost their fullback to injury. Thirteen teams don’t even carry a fullback. The ones that do don’t use them much; fullbacks accounted for only 8.8 percent of all offensive snaps across the league in 2018.

But Develin went on injured reserve with a neck injury this week, knocking him out for at least eight games and as much as the rest of the season.

Advertisement

And it throws a decent-sized wrench into the Patriots’ offensive plans. Develin played more snaps last year (496) than Sony Michel (417), and about the same as Phillip Dorsett (499). Among fullbacks, only the 49ers’ Kyle Juszczyk played more for his offense than Develin did for the Patriots.

“We’re lucky to have him,” Bill Belichick said. “He has a number of different roles on our team, including the kicking game. It’ll be hard for any one person to do that.”

Develin is an excellent run blocker (particularly for Michel), but he does so much more. He’s the Patriots’ best goal line runner, is surprisingly effective in the passing game, and is a broad contributor on special teams (34 percent of snaps last year).

Perhaps it’s just a coincidence, but the only time the Patriots didn’t reach the Super Bowl in the last five years came in 2015, when Develin missed the entire season with a broken leg.

“James is a special guy, and he’s certainly played a valuable role in our offense,” offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said. “He provides a toughness and a leadership and a physicality that we love around here.

Advertisement

“You’re not going to just plug in somebody and replace that.”

The Patriots have rookie Jakob Johnson, who was called up from the practice squad last week, to play fullback. But he’s still incredibly raw, and can’t replicate Develin’s versatility, experience, or awareness. Johnson was active Sunday against the Jets, but played just two kneel-down snaps and six special teams snaps.

Here are some of the things the Patriots will be missing with Develin out of the lineup:

■ Lead blocking: The Patriots had the third-most rushing attempts in the NFL last year, and Develin was a big part of it. They used the “21” personnel — most commonly associated with a running back and a fullback — on 28 percent of their snaps last year, per Sharp Football Stats. The league average was 9 percent. Only the 49ers used the personnel grouping more than the Patriots, who averaged 4.5 yards per carry.

Michel’s rush attempts last year were overwhelmingly out of the “I” formation, with Develin as his lead blocker. Michel’s instructions were clear: just run behind Develin, and hit the same hole that he hits. Watch a Michel highlight from 2018, and he almost certainly will be running right behind Develin.

The Patriots also called 146 passes with Develin on the field, and he is a big part of their play-action game.

Unfortunately, Michel hasn’t done much single-back running at this level (though there was a big run at the end of the Super Bowl, and a touchdown last Sunday against the Jets). Without Develin this past week, Michel rushed just nine times for 11 yards.

Advertisement

Develin’s injury not only takes one of the Patriots’ best run blockers out of the lineup, it could reduce Michel’s role, as well. And with two other top blockers, David Andrews and Rob Gronkowski, also gone from last year’s team, the running game might have some significant struggles.

■ Short-yardage running: Michel struggled a bit in short-yardage situations last year (on third-down rushes of 2 yards or fewer, he picked up the first down 12 of 17 times), leading the Patriots to turn more often to Develin. He responded with his best rushing season — seven first downs on eight carries (including postseason), and a career-high four touchdowns.

Develin, listed at 6 feet 3 inches and 255 pounds, is a big load to bring down, as the Texans learned in 2013 when he broke six tackles at the goal line and willed himself into the end zone.

Now the Patriots have to turn back to Michel, who is 2 for 3 for a total of 3 yards in short-yardage situations this season, or rookie Damien Harris, who hasn’t played a snap through three games. Johnson (also 6-3, 255) may get a look as well.

■ Passing game: Develin is a surprisingly effective weapon in the passing game. Most notably, he is the guy who best helps Tom Brady recognize the coverage before the snap.

Advertisement

The Patriots often bring Develin on the field in a shotgun, five-wide situation and line him up on the outside. If a cornerback is covering Develin, Brady knows the defense is in zone. If a linebacker follows him, Brady knows the defense is in man-to-man. On the Patriots’ touchdown drive in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIII, Develin was on the field for all five snaps, and lined up as an outside receiver on three of them.

The Patriots have other players who serve as “tells” — the running backs and tight ends — but Develin was an effective tool for diagnosing coverage.

Develin is also a reliable checkdown receiver. Last year against Pittsburgh, he got down on one knee, scooped in a low throw, and rumbled 5 extra yards for the first down. In the season opener against Houston, Develin chipped J.J. Watt at the line of scrimmage, floated into the flat, and caught Brady’s scramble pass for a first down.

■ Special teams: Develin also is a solid contributor on the kickoff-return and punt-coverage units. On kickoff returns, he is one of three deep returners. Develin is mostly used as a lead blocker, but his hands are good enough that he can handle a short kick. Last year, he had a solid 15-yard return against the Jets.

He also plays next to the center on punt coverage, defending the middle of the formation from a punt block and racing downfield to make tackles. Last year, Develin made four tackles, including a massive hit on the Titans’ Adoree Jackson that knocked the ball loose.

Advertisement

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin