‘‘Months ago in the offseason, Jalen notified me that he was expecting the birth of his second child in late September,’’ Marrone said. ‘‘We spoke about this recently and again today after practice and decided that it was best for Jalen to fly to Nashville tonight after meetings to be with his family during the birth of their daughter. He will return to the team when he’s ready, and we will provide an update at that time.’’

The team made the surprising announcement with a statement from coach Doug Marrone on Wednesday night, adding to Ramsey’s ongoing trade saga.

Disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey has left the Jacksonville Jaguars to be with his family for the birth of his second child.

Ramsey’s paternal leave — it’s unclear how long he could be gone — is the latest twist in a weird week for Jacksonville’s star cornerback.

Ramsey missed practice Wednesday because of an apparent back injury that Marrone said he knew nothing about until earlier in the day. Marrone chuckled through a series of questions about his star defender and said ‘‘his back got tight.’’

‘‘It’s normal. His back has gotten tight before,’’ Marrone said. ‘‘My back’s tight, a couple guys’ backs are tight. A couple guys have hamstrings. Everyone gets the stuff.’’

But Ramsey’s agent, David Mulugheta, told NFL Network that Ramsey reported back and ankle issues during last Thursday’s game against Tennessee. Mulugheta said Ramsey also met with team trainers Friday to discuss his injuries.

Gordon to return

Melvin Gordon is expected to end his holdout soon, but the Los Angeles Chargers running back’s timetable to report remains undetermined. Two people familiar with the situation told the Associated Press that Gordon has not decided when to end his holdout. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because they weren’t at liberty to publicly discuss negotiations. The Cleveland Plain Dealer reported that Gordon is expected to end his holdout on Thursday. Coach Anthony Lynn said he hasn’t heard from the fifth-year running back, who has been absent since the start of training camp due to a contract dispute . . . Denver Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan underwent a medical procedure Wednesday ‘‘to promote the healing’’ of his surgically repaired left foot, which will sideline him another four to six weeks, coach Vic Fangio said. A second, full-fledged surgery remains a possibility.

Callahan has yet to make his Denver debut after following Fangio over from Chicago and signing a three-year, $21 million deal in free agency.

Callahan missed the preseason and the Broncos’ first three games after experiencing pain where a screw was inserted into his left foot, which he broke last December, snarling the Bears’ breakthrough season that ended an eight-year playoff drought.

Mayfield under siege

Baker Mayfield’s getting picked off and picked upon.

Just three games into this second season, Cleveland’s confident-and-cocky quarterback is being surrounded. He hasn’t performed up to expectations — including his own — and Mayfield’s all-around game is being harshly criticized by fans, media members and at least one opinionated former NFL coach.

He’s under siege.

After the Browns fell to 1-2 with a loss on Sunday night to the Los Angeles Rams, former Jets and Bills coach Rex Ryan, who now works as an analyst for ESPN, went as far as calling Mayfield ‘‘overrated as hell.’’

On Wednesday, Mayfield fired back.

‘‘Whatever,’’ he said, when asked if negative comments like Ryan’s provide motivation. ‘‘In the wise words of [Cleveland coach] Freddie Kitchens, ‘if you don’t wear orange and brown you don’t matter’, and Rex Ryan doesn’t have any colors right now for a reason. So, it’s OK.’’

Ryan hasn’t coached since he was fired in 2016 by Buffalo after going 15-16 in two seasons.

Earlier, Kitchens defended Mayfield by saying that Ryan was way off base in describing the former No. 1 overall pick as a ‘‘one-read quarterback.’’

‘‘He’s not in our building, he has no idea what we’re doing,’’ Kitchens said. ‘‘Is he a one-read quarterback? No, he’s not. I mean, that’s asinine to even say.’’

Steelers get Vannett

The Pittsburgh Steelers have acquired tight end Nick Vannett from the Seattle Seahawks for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Pittsburgh is in need of help at tight end. The team placed Xavier Grimble on injured reserve Wednesday with a calf injury sustained against San Francisco on Sunday. Veteran Vance McDonald is dealing with a shoulder issue that makes his status for Monday night’s game against Cincinnati uncertain.

Vannett, a third-round pick in 2016, had 48 receptions for 463 yards and four touchdowns in three-plus seasons with the Seahawks, including four catches for 38 yards so far in 2019.