Kessler, 26 was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the third round out of USC in 2016. In three seasons with the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars, he appeared in 17 games, completing 224 of 349 passes for 2,215 yards and eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Patriots are adding another quarterback, signing veteran Cody Kessler, a league source confirmed.

After being released by the Jaguars in May, Kessler was in camp with the Phildelphia Eagles but was cut at the end of the preseason.

