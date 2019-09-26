Count Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins among those reserving judgment on the state of the 2019 Patriots’ defense.

The New England defense hasn’t yielded a touchdown through the first three games of the season, but Dawkins says this Buffalo offense — which is averaging 22 points per game — is different.

“We don’t care what they’ve done [in] the games before, because they haven’t played us yet,” Dawkins told reporters Wednesday. “Once they play us, and if it doesn’t change, then that’s when [you all] could start talking . . . You guys have seen Josh [Allen], our coaches, really all of us, we’re just on a different mission. We have something going, and I don’t really care who it is [that we play].”