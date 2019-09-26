Count Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins among those reserving judgment on the state of the 2019 Patriots’ defense.
The New England defense hasn’t yielded a touchdown through the first three games of the season, but Dawkins says this Buffalo offense — which is averaging 22 points per game — is different.
“We don’t care what they’ve done [in] the games before, because they haven’t played us yet,” Dawkins told reporters Wednesday. “Once they play us, and if it doesn’t change, then that’s when [you all] could start talking . . . You guys have seen Josh [Allen], our coaches, really all of us, we’re just on a different mission. We have something going, and I don’t really care who it is [that we play].”
To Dawkins’s point, the Bills enter Sunday with a 3-0 mark, and Buffalo and New England represent two of the three remaining unbeaten teams in the AFC. Dawkins has nothing but good things to say about Brady, who is 30-3 in his career against the Bills.
But he likes what he sees with Allen.
“I love [Brady] and I respect his game and [him as a] player. But I got Josh Allen,” Dawkins said. “That’s really all I’m worried about is keeping that kid clean and doing whatever I need to do during this week to make myself better so I can let that kid play as free and [fluid] as he needs to.”
