“This is a defining moment in the industry, and we are thrilled to become the first daily fantasy sports partner to enter into a formal relationship with the NFL,” DraftKings chief executive officer Jason Robins said in a statement.

The daily fantasy sports giant with a rapidly growing sportsbook presence announced Thursday morning that it has entered a partnership to become the “official daily fantasy partner” of the NFL.

The NFL also acknowledged being “thrilled.” Renie Anderson, chief revenue officer and executive vice president of NFL partnerships, called DraftKings “a clear leader in the fantasy sports space, as they continue to innovate and provide our millions of fans additional ways to interact with and enjoy the NFL.”

The multiyear deal allows for DraftKings to use NFL-branded properties — for example, DraftKings will able to use the copyrighted “Super Bowl” name and the NFL shield logo, while its chief competitor FanDuel cannot — as well as create new “content and product offerings” for its users.

The press release announcing the deal made it clear that the new union “does not include any promotional rights for sports betting.”

Yet this new deal comes at a time when groundwork is being laid forthe NFL to embrace sports betting, an activity well-suited to the NFL game and already enjoying a robust participation rate in both legal and illegal settings.

While individual states debate the merits and revenue projections of sports betting, companies such as DraftKings and leagues such as the NFL have been staking out territory in advance of sports betting’s arrival to more and more states (Rhode Island is the only state in New England in which it is legal).

Both FanDuel and DraftKings, with their millions of customers already familiar with their phone-based daily fantasy sports platforms, are major sports betting players with their own sportsbooks in New Jersey, where 80 percent of the handle is coming from mobile bettors.

In May, Disney acquired a stake in DraftKings. Disney is the parent company of ESPN, the exclusive rights-holder to “Monday Night Football,” According to the New York Post, ESPN might want a piece of the Sunday broadcast action when current deals with Fox and CBS expire in a couple of years. ESPN next year will open a studio devoted to sports betting at the Las Vegas hotel-casino Linq, which is owned by Caesars. In January, Caesars became the “official gaming sponsor” of the NFL, the first time the league associated itself with the gaming industry.

DraftKings and FanDuel command, according to Legal Sports Report, 90 percent of the daily fantasy sports market.

DraftKings says 90 percent of its 11-plus million customers have played at least one NFL fantasy sports game. On its website, FanDuel, which is now owned by European-based sport betting company Paddy Power Betfair, says it has more than 6 million registered users.

