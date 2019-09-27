Bill Belichick was asked Friday morning if he’s noticed a trend of more and more players being able to extend their careers because of better conditioning and advanced exercise sciences. The coach said he takes things more on a case-by-case basis.

New England is led by Tom Brady (20 seasons), Matthew Slater (12), Julian Edelman, Michael Bennett, Patrick Chung, and Jason McCourty (11). Buffalo has Frank Gore (15) leading its offense and Lorenzo Alexander (13) is a big part of its defense.

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots and Bills both feature a ton of players who are performing at a high level, despite being comparatively advanced in NFL years.

“Personally, I just try and take everything based on what I see and not try to maybe read too much into other numbers and so forth,’’ he said. “As you know, analytics is not really my thing. I just try to evaluate what I see.’’

Belichick noted “each generation” has had players who have been able to stay in the game longer than the norm.

“You’ve got guys like Brett Favre and [Tony] Gonzalez and [Warren] Moon — you can go back however far you want to go back. If you want to go all the way back to [George] Blanda and those guys, I mean, he was playing in his 50s too, or whatever it was.’’

Belichick isn’t aware if “there’s any set formula” for how or why certain players have been able to stave off Father Time, but suggested it’s more of an individual thing.

“I’m sure you could go to some analytics person and they’d be able to give a great numerical answer on that,’’ he said.

The do employ people who use analytics, but the coach made it clear, it’s not something he’s enamored with.

“It works for some people and that’s great,’’ Belichick said.

The analytics conversation continued when Belichick was asked how much it factors into game-day decisions, such as when to go for it on fourth down or when to go for a 2-point conversion.

“Less than zero,’’ Belichick deadpanned.

Belichick went on to say the decisions are “not a gut thing” but that many factors go into what calls are made.

“It’s an individual analysis based on the things that are pertinent to that game and that situation,’’ he said. “I don’t really care what happened in 1973 and what those teams did or didn’t do. I don’t really think that matters in this game — or in ’83 or ’90, you know, pick out whatever year you want. It’s not really my thing.’’

The coach is not averse to all numbers, however.

“I like math, too, by the way. I really do. I like math,’’ he said.

Leading receiver Julian Edelman (chest) and left tackle Marshall Newhouse (illness) were among seven Patriots listed as limited at practice and questionable for Sunday’s game in Buffalo. Edelman is day to day, according to a league source, and his availability almost certainly will be a game-time decision. Edelman looked free and comfortable at practice, but obviously pain tolerance is a huge factor when it comes to rib injuries. If Edelman can’t go, Phillip Dorsett and Jakobi Meyers likely will see their roles expand. “I’ve always been pretty versatile when it comes to playing different positions,’’ Dorsett said. “I never really try to learn just one thing, I try to be available inside and outside.’’ . . . Newhouse, who has been installed as the left tackle since Isaiah Wynn went down with turf toe, returned to practice after missing Thursday’s session. His return bodes well for his availability Sunday . . . Also limited/questionable were linebacker Dont’a Hightower (shoulder), defensive end Michael Bennett (shoulder), running back Rex Burkhead (foot), tight end Matt LaCosse (ankle), and special teamer Nate Ebner (groin) . . . For the Bills, tight end Tyler Kroft (ankle) and linebacker Corey Thompson (ankle) were ruled out . . . Patriots safety Devin McCourty, who has an interception in three straight games, sealed last season’s win in Buffalo with an 84-yard pick-6 against Derek Anderson . . . Belichick said he’s expecting “a great atmosphere and a hostile environment” in Orchard Park. “Buffalo’s got great fans. They always give us a warm reception,’’ he said with a smile. “I’m sure we’ll get another one this week.’’ . . . Rookie Jake Bailey is averaging 44.4 yards per punt with a net average of 42.5. Buffalo’s Corey Bojorquez, who spent the 2017 summer with New England, is averaging 41.9 but his net is just 33.7 . . . Jamie Collins is the lone NFLer with two sacks and two interceptions this season.

