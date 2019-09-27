Brown has been accused of sexual misconduct by two women. He was released by the Patriots last week after playing only one game. He’s been dumped by three teams in the last six months.

The four-time All-Pro wide receiver wrote on Twitter on Thursday: ‘‘I’m still the best why stop now.’’ He followed with the suggestion that the game needs him.

Antonio Brown has indicated he’s not retiring from the NFL, only a few days after announcing he was done with the league in a Twitter rant.

Brown, who lost Nike as a sponsor last week, says he’ll practice at high schools one day a week, starting in Miami.

The 31-year-old Brown also engaged in a Twitter spat with Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle, who faced him often with the Baltimore Ravens.

Jaguars’ Ramsey questionable

Disgruntled Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Denver following the birth of his second child.

Ramsey, who has requested a trade, left the team Wednesday night to be with his family in Nashville. Coach Doug Marrone said Friday the baby girl had been born.

‘‘Both mom and baby are healthy and obviously that’s important,’’ Marrone said. ‘‘We've been in communication and we'll just see. If anything comes up, I'll make sure you’re aware of it.’’

Ramsey was ill Monday and then missed practice Wednesday with a back injury. It’s unclear if Ramsey is planning to rejoin the team in Denver on Saturday.

‘‘I just think it’s questionable,’’ Marrone said. ‘‘It’s not something to joke around with, but obviously when you say your level of hope, you’re hoping that every player is going to play from injury. When he gets back, we'll see how he’s doing.’’

Eagles rebound

Nigel Bradham picked off Aaron Rodgers’s pass in the end zone with 20 seconds left, Jordan Howard gashed Green Bay for his second career three-touchdown game and the Philadelphia Eagles ended a two-game losing streak with a 34-27 victory over the Packers at Green Bay Thursday night.

Howard finished with 87 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns rushing and one receiving, Carson Wentz went 16 for 27 for 160 yards, three scores and no turnovers, and the Eagles (2-2) rebounded after losing consecutive games by a combined 7 points.

Rodgers started 10 for 10 and finished 34 for 53 for 422 yards, two touchdowns and a fumble that set up a short Philadelphia scoring drive.