ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Matthew Slater felt his eyes get “huge” and felt his heart get pumped. The football was loose, thanks to J.C. Jackson blocking a punt, and Slater, the Patriots’ longtime special teams captain, knew it could be his. He scooped it up, and 11 yards later, sailed into the end zone. He dropped to his knees, slid forward about 1 more yard, and raised his arms wide to the skies. Then he felt one thought come into his head.

While he celebrated on the field, his touchdown giving the Patriots a 13-0 first-quarter lead in what would become a 16-10 win over the AFC East rival Bills, teammates around him went nuts. There was quarterback Tom Brady on the sideline, his own arms raised in triumph, his face split all but in half thanks to the size of his grin. To watch Slater, the 12th-year pro with three Super Bowl rings and seven Pro Bowl selections to his name, score his first career touchdown was almost too much for them to take.

“I was hoping to throw him one at some point,” Brady said afterward. “He might have had a shot in ’11 on a post, but he kind of fell down as he caught it. It was great to see him get in the end zone. He’s going to keep that ball.”

Even better, he’s going to keep the memory.

“You play this game a long time and I think everyone dreams of scoring a touchdown at some point,” Slater said. “After 12 years, I was dreaming about scoring touchdowns less and less than I was early on. I’m just thankful to be in the right place at the right time, and I thank God for that opportunity. It was an awesome experience.

“My eyes were huge. You dream as a kid of being able to score and even though I’m 34 years old I’m still a kid so I can dream. Man, God is good.”

The Patriots, now 4-0, escaped with the win in large part thanks to that play, which started when Jackson exploded off his line and got his hand on the ball, and ended when Slater carried it in.

“It’s always good when you score a touchdown and I don’t care who scores,” coach Bill Belichick said. “Nobody works harder than Matt at his craft, and some great, great play by our special teams unit, they take so much pride in what they do . . . The execution – got a good jump on the ball, and J.C. made a great play. Slater turned it into points. I was ecstatic that we scored.”

He was not alone.

