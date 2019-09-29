Antonio Brown will file an NFL record nine grievances and appeals to recoup almost $61 million lost in fines, unpaid salary, and guaranteed money that was taken away from him by both the Patriots and Raiders, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Brown is the first player in NFL history to file that many grievances and appeals in one time period, according to Schefter’s report.
The amounts Brown hopes to get back are:
- Fine appeals with the Raiders worth $215,000
- $29 million in salary guarantees with the Raiders
- A $1 million signing bonus with the Raiders
- The $860,000 Week 1 unpaid salary he would have earned with the Raiders
- $1 million guaranteed salary from the Patriots
- A $9 million signing bonus from the Patriots
- His Patriots’ unpaid Week 3 salary worth $64,000
- His $20 million 2020 option with the Patriots
Brown was released by the Patriots last week after he was accused by two women of sexual assault and sexual misconduct, and the NFL is conducting an investigation into the allegations. He is an unrestricted free agent and can sign with any team.
