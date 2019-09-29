ORCHARD PARK – A frightening moment in the Bills-Patriots game Sunday knocked Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen out of the game.

Allen was knocked to the ground on a helmet-to-helmet hit from Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones in the fourth quarter.

It appeared as if Allen might have been momentarily knocked unconscious by the hit. He got up, left the game and was immediately taken to the medical tent on the sidelines. Allen was running with the ball on the play when Jones hit him to tackle him.