The bride looked lovely, and was walked down the aisle in part by Hall of Famer Jim Kelly.

An NFL first happened when Bills fans Mackenzie Park and Jordan Binggeli were married at halftime of the Patriots-Bills game Sunday in front of the gameday crowd at New Era Field.

There's a wedding going on in Buffalo during halftime. And yes, that is Kyle Williams in the middle. pic.twitter.com/bNt8D01VsJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 29, 2019

Jim Kelly is giving the bride away pic.twitter.com/plRmv6zIGX — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 29, 2019

Watch: Couple gets married at New Era Field

The two were married in front of a Zubaz altar. Former Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams officiated the ceremony, which most fans stayed in their seats to watch and applaud.

Park and Binggeli shared their first date in 2008, also at a Bills game. Their relationship has survived eight losing seasons and seven head coaches in Buffalo.

Thankfully, no one in the wedding party wore Zubaz.

With the Patriots leading 13-3 at the half, it looks more and more like the Bills may have to settle for wedding rings over Super Bowl rings this year.

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.