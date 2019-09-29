Special teams guru Matthew Slater’s resume speaks for itself.. He has three Super Bowl rings and has been named to seven Pro Bowls.
On Sunday, though, in the Patriots’ game against the Buffalo Bills, the 12th-year pro Slater did something he’s never done before in the NFL: score a touchdown.
J.C. Jackson blocked a Buffalo punt, and Slater swooped in to grab the ball and jet into the end zone. When he knew he was in, he celebrated by sliding on both knees, leaning backward, and hoisting his arms in the air.