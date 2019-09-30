Jones, New England’s 5-foot-10-inch, 190-pound cornerback, saw 6-5, 237-pound Bills quarterback Josh Allen rumbling toward a first down in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, and his job was to stop him.

It wasn’t malicious, menacing, or mean-spirited. It was a big, hard hit that caused a big man to hit the ground hard. It was a football play.

BUFFALO – Jonathan Jones was in position to deliver a blow. And that’s what he did.

Jones approached Allen and was poised to strike with his right shoulder. In a split second, Allen, who was being dragged down by Duron Harmon, dipped his head slightly, changing his pad level, and the result was an unfortunate helmet-to-helmet hit.

Allen crumpled, left the game, and was sent into the NFL’s concussion protocol, while Jones was hit with an unnecessary roughness penalty, which was offset by a Buffalo holding call.

The hit was a big topic of discussion after the game, with Buffalo coach Sean McDermott saying “there was no place” for such a hit in football and some Bills suggesting they’d have been ejected had they landed a similar hit on Tom Brady.

Upon further review of the hit from several angles, it’s clear Jones was attempting to make a clean football play. He wasn’t head-hunting. For an example of head-hunting, look no further than the vicious helmet-to-helmet hit by Oakland’s Vontaze Burfict to Indianapolis’s Jack Doyle Sunday night.

Both plays looked bad, but there’s a big difference between trying to tackle and trying to injure. Jones was trying to bring an opponent down. Burfict was trying to maim an opponent.

An NFL spokesman confirmed Monday that Jones wouldn’t be suspended for the hit, but it will be reviewed for a possible fine.

It was natural and normal for Allen to change his pad level, and there just wasn’t time for Jones to change his point of impact. Slow-motion replays make it seem like a defensive player has ample time to hold up or redirect his head and shoulders, when in fact plays happen at such a high rate of speed that an intent to injure is rarely the case.

“It’s tough,’’ said Harmon, when asked about the difficulty of adjusting on the fly. “It is extremely tough. But we know the rules, we know what they’re going to call. Sometimes, it’s going to happen. Sometimes you’re going to get a penalty for playing hard and playing fast. Other times you might just have to let it go. It’s a fine line. It’s a fine line and we’re going to learn from it.’’

Harmon added that the league emphasizes protecting quarterbacks, and that’s why Jones’s hit is drawing added attention.

“Oh, without a doubt,’’ he said. “That’s the league that we’re in. The quarterbacks are the money makers.

“We just have to find ways to tackle the right way and play fast. You play fast and you play physical sometimes stuff like that happens.’’

Bill Belichick defended Jones Monday morning when asked if there was anything he needed to say to a player who might get discouraged when penalized for a play that was aggressive not reckless.

“When there really isn’t anything you can tell him to do differently, then I don’t think you tell him anything,’’ the coach said. “I mean, Allen’s a big runner. He’s a strong guy. He’s hard to tackle. He certainly broke several tackles against us. Jon turned when he hit him. He didn’t lead with his head. He didn’t have that posture.’’

Belichick referenced Al Riveron’s Sunday assessment of the play, when the NFL officiating czar said Jones’s hit “didn’t rise to the standard” for ejection.

“I think Al Riveron talked about the play and that’s what we have to go by,’’ said Belichick, who answered “no” when asked if Jones was a player who tries to injure another player. “So, we’ll coach it based on what Al’s guidelines or commentary was on the play.’’

Brady spoke about the play during his weekly spot on WEEI, mentioning how a big hit Drew Bledsoe absorbed while trying to run for a first down was how Brady’s career started.

Coincidentally, it was another hit in Buffalo — and a subsequent conversation with Belichick — that changed Brady’s philosophy and playing style.

Brady was drilled by Bills cornerback Nate Clements, causing the quarterback’s helmet to pop off.

“I was scrambling up the right side and tried to hold onto the ball,” Brady recalled. “I tried to slide late and [he] hit me and my helmet flew about 10 yards away.

“It kind of riled up their whole sideline. I remember the next day Coach Belichick said to me — I’ll never forget this — he said, ‘Hey Brady, if you want to have a career in this league, when you’re running like that, you either throw the ball away or you slide.’

“I’ve kind of taken to that. From my own experience, I try to do the best I can to avoid big shots like that.’’

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.