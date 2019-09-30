NEW YORK — Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict was suspended for the rest of the season for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle.

NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan announced the suspension Monday. The league says Burfict is suspended without pay for the remaining 13 weeks of the season and any playoff games for ‘‘repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules.’’

Burfict was flagged for unnecessary roughness and ejected from the Raiders’ game against the Colts on Sunday after a blow to Doyle’s head early in the second quarter. Runyan in a letter to Burfict called the contact ‘‘unnecessary and flagrant’’ and added that his ‘‘extensive history of rules violations is factored into this decision regarding accountability measures.’’