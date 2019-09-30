“It got pretty close there in a tough environment and glad we did enough to win,” offensive lineman Ted Karras said Monday. “Any game we go into, we take a lot of pride in executing and doing our job to the best of our ability. There were some things we obviously left out there. But we’re going to come back and work really hard, starting on Wednesday, for the Redskins.”

FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots received a scare in a 16-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Now, they are ready to move on.

“We did enough to win,” Karras said. “Hopefully, we’ll continue to improve and move forward. It was a tough game against a tough opponent. Everyone is going to keeping work on their fundamentals and work really hard, that’s what everyone does on this team, and we take a lot of pride in it. And just keep moving forward. Tough game and we were fortunate to come out and get a win against a tough division opponent on the road.”

Tom Brady passed for 150 yards, his lowest total since he threw for 126 yards, when the Patriots took a 24-12 win over the Bills on Dec. 23 last season.

Advertisement

“We’re going to come out in practice this week and, hopefully, make a statement next game, if we can,” wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said. “That’s the thing about football – you never know how the ball is going to bounce. Hopefully, when [the defense] needs us we’ll be there and they’ll keep doing the things they’re doing on the other side of the ball.”

The Patriots are also using the game as motivation.

“When you’re not clicking, somebody else is clicking,” wide receiver Phillip Dorsett said. “So that’s why it’s a team game. It’s not a one-sided sport. You’ve got offense, you’ve got defense, special teams. And defense and special teams carried the load. That’s why it’s a team sport. It’s our job to go out and we can play better. We’ve got to practice harder, play harder.

Advertisement

“They had a good game plan, played good defense, they’ve got a lot of good players, a great scheme, they’re well-coached. They just played a really good game. We can always be better – some good, some bad, some so-so, but we know we can be better.”

Said tight end Matt LaCosse: “Both teams are very physical teams, both teams were fired up to be out there. It was definitely a cool place to be, definitely a big game, both teams undefeated. Always nice to get out with a divisional win on the road. Every win in this league is tough and it was definitely nice to get out of there with one.

“Football is the ultimate team game, everyone contributes, every side of the ball contributes. As along as we win we’re happy. We play complementary football. Everyone is happy we won, that’s all we’re going to say. We did great things in some areas. We can definitely improve, and that’s why we practice and that’s why we’ll come out next week.”