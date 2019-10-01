On Monday, Browns coach Freddie Kitchens appealed to the NFL for consistency in officiating, saying, ‘‘I don’t like seeing our player on the field and someone’s hands around his throat.’’

The slow-motion video shows the third-quarter fight between Humphrey and Beckham, who was pinned below the Baltimore defender. While the clip shows Humphrey’s hands pushing Beckham’s jersey up around his neck, the story says he ‘‘definitely did not choke’’ him.

The Baltimore Ravens posted a video and story on their website disputing that cornerback Marlon Humphrey choked Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Sunday’s game.

Humphrey and Beckham were both penalized on the play and will likely be fined this week by the league.

Browns right tackle Chris Hubbard scoffed at the idea Humphrey was not choking Beckham.

‘‘I looked at it this morning, the dude is really like trying to strangle my brother,’’ Hubbard said.

Later in the day, the Ravens waived Tim Williams. The outside linebacker, a third-round pick from Alabama in 2017, managed just two sacks over 19 games. Williams played only seven snaps in a 40-25 loss to Cleveland in Week 4.

Williams had just two tackles over four games this season.

Last month, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Williams was one of the players the team needed more production from.

Chubb eyes challenge

Broncos rising star Bradley Chubb is so upbeat about overcoming his season-ending knee injury and emerging a better player that he declared Tuesday, ‘‘I’m happy this actually happened to me.’’

That’s because ‘‘I feel like I was getting a little too complacent,’’ after registering a dozen sacks his rookie season, added Chubb, the fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Chubb tore his left ACL with about 14 minutes remaining in Denver’s 26-24 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday although he finished the game, even forcing a fumble that QB Gardner Minshew recovered on the Jaguars’ winning field goal drive.

Chubb said he tore the same ACL exactly seven years earlier, an injury that ‘‘made me who I am today.’’

TE Anderson gets call

The Chargers promoted Stephen Anderson to the active roster and placed fellow tight end Sean Culkin on injured reserve. Anderson joined the Chargers’ practice squad after being waived from New England’s practice squad.

Culkin tore his Achilles’ in Sunday’s 30-10 win at Miami. With Hunter Henry (knee) and Virgil Green (groin) recovering from injuries, Anderson and Lance Kendricks are the only healthy tight ends on the roster.

Steelers find groove

The Steelers (1-3) seemed to have found their new identity after franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was knocked out for the season with an elbow injury, the pieces on display in a 27-3 dismantling Monday of the visiting Bengals.

Quarterback Mason Rudolph threw for 229 yards and two scores. Running back, part-time wide receiver, and occasional wildcat quarterback Jaylen Samuels accounted for 134 yards of total offense and a 2-yard touchdown run.

The Steelers’ defense sacked Andy Dalton eight times and held the Bengals scoreless over the final 51 minutes.

It wasn’t perfect. But it was a start. One that helped the Steelers (1-3) avoid their second 0-4 start in 51 years and reaffirmed their belief that they can find a way forward without Roethlisberger.

‘‘It’s huge,’’ Samuels said. ‘‘Coming in 0-3 and coming back, getting a divisional game, that’s huge. We've just got to build off this game.’’

With Pittsburgh’s running game going nowhere through three weeks, running backs coach Eddie Faulkner suggested to offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner that it might be time to dust off the wildcat. Samuels ran it frequently during his college career at North Carolina State, and the Bengals (0-4) certainly looked caught off guard when Samuels lined up in the shotgun and started distributing the ball like a point guard.

Sometimes he'd hand it off to Conner. Others he'd ‘‘throw’’ a ‘‘pop’’ pass to a teammate running in motion in front of him. Still others he opted to keep it himself, including on his third-quarter touchdown in which he strolled into the end zone after the Bengals bit on a fake handoff.

‘‘We knew if we could get a lot of guys going sideways, it was going to mess them up a little bit so that’s what we did,’’ Samuels said. ‘‘It was working . . . We were picking up 5, 6 yards every play. They couldn’t stop it.’’

Samuels ran for 26 yards on 10 carries, caught eight passes for 57 more, and was credited with three completions for 31 yards.

Conner had 14 touches for 125 yards in all, including a 21-yard sprint through the Cincinnati defense in the second quarter that gave the Steelers a lead they never came close to squandering while beating the Bengals for the ninth straight time.