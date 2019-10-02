The Patriots have signed defensive back Jordan Richards to bolster a secondary that is already ranked among the best in the NFL through four games.

Richards, 26, was drafted by New England in the second round (No. 64 overall) in 2015 and spent three seasons on the roster before being traded to Atlanta for a seventh-round pick prior to the 2018 season.

He appeared in 46 games for the Patriots, including five postseason contests, and was a member of the 2016 Super Bowl champion roster.