The kicker was missing from Patriots practice Wednesday, the first workout he had missed this season.

The full-pads practice came just minutes after coach Bill Belichick said the team hadn’t worked out any kickers and a few hours after ESPN reported the team would be having some free agents in.

Gostkowski missed his fourth point after of the season in New England’s 16-10 win over the Bills on Sunday. He’s 11 of 15 on the season and 7 of 8 on field goals, with his lone miss a 48-yarder in Miami.

After Gostkowski’s missed PAT in Buffalo, he did make the tackle on Andre Roberts on the ensuing kickoff and was slow to get up, so there is a possibility he’s nursing an injury. The first injury report of the week is due out later Wednesday.

Belichick said if the team did have kickers in, he didn’t “really think any of that’s related to competition.’’

When asked if he was concerned about the how the field goal unit has performed, the coach talked said there are several areas where the club can improve.

“Yeah, I think as a team, there’s a lot of things that we can do better, so we’re working every area to improve,’’ he said. “I think we can improve in all three phases of the game and within those phases there’s a lot of thing we can work on there as well. We need work on everything. It’s barely October. We’ve got a long way to go.’’

