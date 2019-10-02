“Our dad passed away today the same way he lived his life: peacefully, with grace, dignity and surrounded by family and loved ones,” Cardinals President Michael Bidwill said in a statement released by the franchise. “We are overwhelmed by the support our family has received, not only now but throughout the latest chapter of his life.”

The bowtie-wearing Bidwill headed a family operation that dated to 1932, when his father Charles purchased the Chicago Cardinals, reportedly for $50,000. The younger Bidwill was a ballboy for the 1947 team that won the franchise’s lone NFL championship. Charles Bidwill did not live to see his team’s triumph, dying earlier that year. Bill Bidwill’s mother, Violet, ran the franchise after that, moving the Cardinals to St. Louis in 1960.

When his mother died in 1962, Bill and his brother, Charles “Stormy” Bidwill Jr., co-owned the team. Bill Bidwill took over sole ownership in 1972.

Reviled by fans at times for what they perceived to be his penny-pinching ways, privately Bidwill was an extremely charitable man, distributing money to many local causes, usually done quietly with no publicity.

Bidwill ignored critics as the team went a half-century without a playoff victory before making it as a wild card team in 1998 and upsetting the Cowboys in Dallas.

Arizona made a surprising run to the Super Bowl following the 2008 season, defeating Atlanta, Carolina, and Philadelphia in the playoffs before falling to Pittsburgh, 27-23.

Darnold practices

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold practiced for the first time since being diagnosed with mononucleosis three weeks ago but he still hasn’t been cleared for physical contact or lifting weights, leaving his availability for New York’s game at Philadelphia on Sunday uncertain. Coach Adam Gase said Darnold will have additional tests Friday and the team will lean on the doctors to determine what the quarterback can do physically . . . Don’t be surprised if Giants running back Saquon Barkley is back in the lineup a lot sooner than expected. Just 10 days after sustaining a high sprain to his right ankle, Barkley worked out with a trainer on the field and appeared to move well as the Giants got ready to practice for Sunday’s game against the Vikings . . . Bills quarterback Josh Allen remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, opening the possibility of backup Matt Barkley starting Sunday against the Titans. Allen was hurt following a helmet-to-helmet hit by Jonathan Jones in the fourth quarter of Buffalo’s 16-10 loss to New England last weekend . . . The Raiders will press the NFL to reduce the lengthy suspension leveled against linebacker Vontaze Burfict for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis tight end Jack Doyle. Burfict was suspended Monday for the final 12 games of the season. Coach Jon Gruden said after the team’s practice in London that he had expressed his disagreement with the league over the punishment. “It hurts our team really bad and I’m anxious to see what the appeal says,” Gruden said. “I’m not happy about it at all and I don’t want to say anything else. I’m obviously upset about it.’’

Claiborne back for KC

Defensive back Morris Claiborne returned to the practice field with the Chiefs after serving his four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. The Chiefs also welcomed back wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who has been sidelined since Week 1 with a collarbone injury, and running back Damien Williams, who has been nursing an ankle injury. It’s unclear how much they’ll play Sunday against the Colts . . . The Bengals put receiver John Ross III on injured reserve, the latest blow to a winless team that’s already missing star receiver A.J. Green . . . Panthers two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Kawann Short will miss the remainder of the season after being placed on injured reserve with a partially torn rotator cuff . . . Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle.