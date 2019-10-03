However, he did not practice with the team for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. It’s an indication he won’t play. Giants coach Pat Shurmur refused to rule out Barkley for Sunday’s game. The Giants play the Patriots Oct. 10.

Barkley, who sustained a high ankle sprain against Tampa Bay on Sept. 15, worked out with trainers for the second straight day on Thursday and increased his workload.

Running back Saquon Barkley picked up the pace in rehabilitating his sprained right ankle but he gave no hint when he will play for the Giants.

“It felt good,” Barkley said in the locker room after his workout. “I got to open up and run full speed and cut a little bit more. Like I said, just focused on the Vikings and focusing on tomorrow and attacking tomorrow. It’s the last day on the field we technically have to prepare for a very great team and try to find a way to get three in a row. We have a good thing going and we have to continue to keep it going.”

Barkley said any decision on playing would be made by the team and its trainers.

Vikings WR Diggs unhappy

Stefon Diggs said he’s dissatisfied with the state of the Vikings, with the offense again struggling to find a rhythm.

Though the fifth-year wide receiver stopped short of explicit confirmation he’d prefer to play elsewhere, while speaking to reporters Thursday for the first time in two weeks, he managed to fan the flames around his status with the Vikings with a surreptitious answer to a question about speculation he’s seeking a trade.

“I feel like there’s truth to all rumors, no matter how you dress it up,” Diggs said, later adding: “I’ve heard a lot of things circulating. I can’t say what’s real and what’s not. I didn’t make them up.”

Without any leverage over the team to force a trade, in the first year of the contract extension valued at $72 million he signed last summer, Diggs likely wouldn’t get his wish if he indeed stated a desire to be dealt. For a 25-year-old coming off a 100-catch, 1,000-yard season, he’s on a team-friendly deal one, with eligibility for free agency not coming until after the 2023 season unless he were to be released sooner than that.

“I haven’t communicated anything. The conversations I’ve had have only been about team and trying to have success on the field,” Diggs said. When asked if his agent had made such a request, Diggs said he hadn’t spoken to him about it.

Ramsey misses practice again

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey missed his sixth consecutive practice.

Ramsey sat out practice because of an apparent back injury that caused him to miss last week’s victory at Denver. It was the first game Ramsey has missed in his four-year NFL career.

Ramsey refused to comment when approached in the locker room after practice.

Team owner Shad Khan told The Associated Press Wednesday that he has no plans to part ways with Ramsey, who requested a trade Sept. 15 following a heated argument with coach Doug Marrone on the sideline and a much-less-public exchange with personnel chief Tom Coughlin outside the visiting locker room in Houston.

Khan said “the best thing is to have him be part of the team.”