Inexplicably, I’ll choose to bench Emmanuel Sanders in a week when he has 11 catches, including a touchdown. Then the next week, I’ll play Sanders and watch him contribute just two catches for 10 yards while excluding Sterling Shepard’s finest statistical contribution so far in 2019.

This has been a recurring issue for my teams. I seem to have a knack for finding productive players either at the end of the draft or on the waiver wire. But when it comes to choosing my best lineup, it can all fall apart.

A strange problem in fantasy football can often stem from what’s supposed to be a good thing: assembling a deep and talented roster. On the surface, this appears to be exactly what you want to do. Yet very quickly, managing a team of seemingly interchangeable parts can become not only annoying but also damaging.

For the record, those aren’t made-up examples. They actually happened. Each of those mistakes cost me a win, leading to a disastrous start in one of my leagues.

These errors are among the most frustrating that you can make in fantasy. Points left on your bench might as well have never happened, only — as you are painfully aware — they most certainly did, just not to your team’s benefit.

The sad truth is that there is no magic formula to prevent this from happening, and anyone who tells you otherwise is either lying or simply mistaken. All you can do is study the matchup each player on your team has that week, and make the best educated guess. If a wide receiver inexplicably has a career day against one of the league’s best passing defenses, you can’t overreact to that.

While it’s not the most popular saying in New England, trust the process.

Here are a few favorable matchup evaluations for Week 5:

■ Carson Wentz, quarterback: Obviously, Wentz is a talented player who invariably will start in most fantasy lineups. But if you’re trying to choose between him and another quality option, consider that Wentz has been the victim of some bad luck so far in 2019.

Along with an array of injuries to his receivers, he has been on the wrong end of some ill-timed drops. Several of the dropped passes were perfectly placed and not thrown too hard.

Added to that, Alshon Jeffery is back from injury. It seems likely that the Eagles offense could be headed for a good day against the Jets Sunday.

■ Austin Ekeler and Melvin Gordon, running backs: The major talking point regarding the Chargers backfield has been Gordon recently ending his holdout and returning to a team that had essentially replaced him. Ekeler has been one of the most prolific players in fantasy this season (even compared with quarterbacks). In theory, Gordon’s return diminishes Ekeler’s value, given the smaller workload.

In Week 5, however, the Chargers are at home against the winless Broncos. Denver has allowed opposing running backs to gain 5.1 yards per carry, and has lost star outside linebacker Bradley Chubb for the season.

While Ekeler might not attain the same lofty point totals he racked up in Weeks 1-4, he’s still likely to have a good day against the Broncs. As for Gordon, he’s expected to have a sizable role in the offense, and is therefore a worthwhile play as well.

■ Josh Gordon, wide receiver: Gordon has regularly shown flashes of his ability, but has yet to have a game with 100 receiving yards this season. That could change Sunday against Washington. Though he made only three catches a week ago, Gordon was targeted by Tom Brady seven times and will likely continue to see a steady stream of opportunities.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels even said as much this week, noting that he needs to “do a better job of finding ways to get him the ball.” That, plus Washington having one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL, bodes well for his matchup if you’re on the fence about starting him.

■ Tyler Eifert, tight end: While the Bengals haven’t exactly been an offensive juggernaut (especially in a dismal Week 4 loss to the Steelers), Eifert could be a sneaky-good option not only to add off the waiver wire, but to start in your lineup if you need a tight end.

The Cardinals have allowed six touchdown receptions to tight ends this season. That’s more than double the next-closest defense. Arizona also has allowed the most tight end catches and yards receiving, making this a savory matchup.

With John Ross already ruled out for the Bengals receiving corps (and another expected absence from A.J. Green), it could further elevate Eifert in the passing game.

Hayden Bird can be reached at hayden.bird@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @haydenhbird.