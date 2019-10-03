Nugent will be just the third player to kick for the Patriots this decade. Shayne Graham took over for the tail end of the 2010 season after Gostkowski suffered a thigh injury.

The Patriots are reportedly signing Mike Nugent to replace Stephen Gostkowski, who was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday and will reportedly undergo season-ending surgery.

■ Nugent, 37, was drafted by the Jets in the second round (47th overall) in 2005. He has spent 14 seasons in the league, most recently kicking for the Oakland Raiders in 2018. He is 253 for 311 (81.4 percent) on field goals and 363 for 377 (96.1 percent) on extra points over stints with the New York Jets (2005-2008), Arizona Cardinals (2009), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2009), Cincinnati Bengals (2010-2016), Chicago Bears (2017), Dallas Cowboys (2017), and Raiders (2018).

Advertisement

■ He suffered a thigh injury in 2008, in the first game of his fourth season. He lost his starting job to Jay Feely, and moved on to sign with the Bucs in 2009. After being released by the Bucs, Nugent signed with the Cardinals in December 2009. He spent less than a month with Arizona.

■ The most memorable span of Nugent’s career came with the Bengals, with whom he spent six seasons. It was with the Bengals that he hit his career-long field goal — 57 yards in a first-round playoff game against the Colts in January 2015.

■ His career long for a regular-season field goal is 55 yards — with the Bengals in 2012 and the Bears in 2017 — but he is only 13 for 30 (43.3%) in his career from 50 or more yards. Nugent is 7 for 8 on field goals in the postseason, but his teams are 0-5 in playoff games.

Advertisement

■ Nugent is 6 for 7 on field goals and 10 for 10 on extra points in his career at Gillette Stadium.

■ Nugent is an Ohio native and played for Jim Tressel at Ohio State from 2001-04. At Ohio State, Nugent won the Lou Groza Award in 2004 for best college kicker and was part of the 2002 national championship team. He won All-America-honors once and was named to the All-Big Ten first team twice. In addition, he broke or tied 22 school records, including most points in a career (356), while going 72 for 88 on field goal attempts and 140 for 143 on extra-point attempts.

Nate Weitzer can be reached at nathaniel.weitzer@globe.com