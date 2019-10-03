Nugent, 37, has kicked for seven teams in the regular season since his career began in 2005, most notably spending seven seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Raiders brought him on last season but he was placed on injured reserve three games into the season. He has a career 81.4 field goal percentage.

- Kai Forbath: Forbath, 32, most recently kicked for the Jaguars, appearing in three games last season. Prior to that, he was with the Vikings during their run to the NFC Championship game. He began his career with the Redskins in 2012 and holds a career 85.7 field-goal percentage, 12th best in NFL history among kickers with at least 100 attempts.

- Elliott Fry: Fry, 24, kicked for the Alliance of American Football’s Orlando Apollos, doing well enough in the defunct league’s brief run to earn himself a ride through training camp with the Bears before getting cut in mid-August.

- Blair Walsh: Walsh has been trying to get back into the NFL mix after being out of the league for the entirety of 2018. He joined the Seahawks in 2017 after getting ushered out of Minnesota following a missed field goal that ended the Vikings’ season. He tried out with the Jets and spent a brief time with the Falcons in the preseason this summer.

- Matthew Wright: Wright is a rookie from Central Florida. He spent time with the Steelers during the preseason.

- Younghoe Koo: Koo came in for a workout on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. The 25-year-old is a native of South Korea who has kicked in just four NFL games, making just one of his four attempts with the Chargers in 2017 before he was cut. He found his footing briefly in the AAF before the league folded.

- Josh Gable: Gable made waves in 2017 when his trick-shot kick video earned him an invitation to Patriots minicamp. His background is in soccer and the Indoor Football League. He also tried out on Thursday, according to Reiss.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.