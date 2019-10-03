It only got easier the next two weeks, with the Patriots effortlessly handling the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. (Mark your calendars: The Bengals play the Jets in Week 13 and the Dolphins in Week 16. We’re guessing NBC won’t be flexing either one of these games. The matchups may send longtime Patriots fans into convulsions, with flashbacks to the 1981 Stupor Bowl, when the 2-13 Patriots took on the 1-14 Baltimore Colts in Week 16. The Patriots lost, the reward for which was the No. 1 pick, which they used to select Kenneth Sims).

The Patriots haven’t exactly faced the iron of the NFL through the first four weeks of the season. There was the Week 1 dismantling of a Pittsburgh Steelers squad that would go on to start the season 0-3 and would not record a win until Week 4 against the winless Cincinnati Bengals (don’t worry, the Patriots play the Bengals in Week 15).

But we digress. Week 4 provided a stern test, at least for the Patriots offense, against the Buffalo Bills, but Week 5 brings the 0-4 Washington Redskins, a team that appears more than willing to throw its hat into the ring for the label as the worst organization in the league.

So, how did the Redskins get this bad? Here’s a look:

Who’s playing quarterback?

After hovering around .500 for three seasons, going 23-24-1 from 2015-17 with Kirk Cousins at quarterback, the team decided to trade for Alex Smith. The move appeared to pay off initially, with Washington beginning the 2018 season with a 6-3 record and very much in playoff contention before Smith suffered a gruesome leg injury. Washington won just one more game and missed the playoffs for the third straight season.

With Smith out for the 2019 season, the Redskins traded with Denver for Case Keenum and drafted Dwayne Haskins out of Ohio State in the first round. Keenum has started all four games this season, and put up decent numbers in the first two weeks, going 56-81 for 601 yards and five touchdowns without throwing an interception. But he followed that up with three interceptions in Week 3 against the Bears.

After getting 0ff to a 6-of-11 start for 37 yards and an interception against the Giants last week, Keenum was benched. Haskins made his NFL debut, going 9-for-17 for 109 yards and three interceptions in the 24-3 loss. Coach Jay Gruden has not announced who his starter will be this week and was asked Wednesday what his plan was at quarterback for Sunday’s game.

“We don’t have one right now,” said Gruden. “I’m going to go out here and practice today. We have individual and a little bit of work we’re going to do and we’ll see the health of the guys, first of all. We’ll see where Dwayne [Haskins]’s at, and we’ll make a decision shortly.”

Pressed further, Gruden added “I don’t know yet. I might just wait until Sunday at 1 [p.m.] and figure it out then.”

It could be Haskins making his first career start against a Patriots defense that has allowed one touchdown in four games. Gruden could also turn to Colt McCoy, who has yet to see action this season.

“Whichever quarterback it is, No. 1 – we’ve got to protect them if we’re going to throw it. We have to do a better job protecting them, and our receivers have to do a good job and tight ends and backs have to do a great job of getting separation,” Gruden said.

“I don’t care who the quarterbacks are. If we don’t have any protection and we can’t get separation, Tom Brady wouldn’t have any success here. We’ve got to do a great job of protecting the quarterback, communicating, and then the receivers have got to do a good job of getting open.”

Other issues on offense

Running back Adrian Peterson may be finally showing his age. The 34-year-old has just 90 yards on 33 carries through three games (2.7 yards per carry), which is two full yards below his career average. The Redskins have just 199 yards rushing through four games, and their 49.8 yards per game is second-lowest in the league, even worse than the Dolphins. Only the Bengals have less production on the ground with 49.5 yards per game. The Redskins also rank in the bottom five in total yards, passing and points.

Adding to their woes, tight end Vernon Davis is in the concussion protocol, and could miss Sunday’s game.

Coach on the hot seat

Gruden entered his sixth season at the helm of the Redskins on the hot seat, having led the Redskins to just one playoff appearance in his previous five seasons. An 0-4 start has dropped his career record to 35-48-1, and it does not look like it will be improving any time soon.

NJ.com has Gruden listed as the top coach on the hot seat for the last few weeks, but Redskins owner Daniel Snyder has only fired a coach in midseason once, when he let Norv Turner go in 2000 when the team was in contention for a playoff spot with a 7-6 record. That team dropped the next two games to the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers and finished the season 8-8 to miss the playoffs.

Gruden said at the beginning of the season that if the Redskins didn’t make the playoffs this year, he would be out of a job. A month into the season, it seems as though it’s not a question of if, but when Gruden will be fired.

Questionable management

All of this is happening while the Redskins are without the services of seven-time Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams, who continues to hold out and wants out of Washington, but the organization has reportedly rebuffed interest from other teams. Williams is not looking for more money. He reportedly is unhappy with the way the team handled a growth/tumor on his head that tuned out to be benign.

The team signed safety Landon Collins to a six-year, $84 million deal in the offseason. Add cornerback Josh Norman’s $14.3 million cap hit for this season and that’s a lot of money going into the secondary. The spending may come at the expense of the rest of the defense.

Linebacker Mason Foster, the Redskins’ leading tackler in 2018, was cut the day before training camp started. He got the call while he was on his way to the airport and was caught off-guard.

“I had a good offseason, great OTAs, great minicamp. I was the number one mic’d, one of the only mics on the team,” Foster told NBC Sports Washington. “I just felt like it was kind of, if this was going to be their plan to do it, it could have happened in March or April before I came and spent my whole summer training, studying my plays, getting ready studying gameplans for each game we’re going to play. They could have done it a minute ago. It’s alright, it’s a business. But everybody handles their business differently.”

Foster’s agent, Blake Baratz, questioned the timing of the move on Twitter and criticized the league and the organization for its lack of “good faith”.

even get a straight answer as to why. Keep in mind the team has been off for 5 weeks & he was the starting MLB the entire off season. I operate in good faith as a human being & as a business, I expect more from the @nfl and certain organizations in particular, we can be better. — Blake Baratz (@blakebaratz) July 23, 2019

The move saved the team $4 million. Foster, an eight-year pro, started all 16 games for Washington last season and was seventh in the league with 131 combined tackles. He also had a pair of interceptions and fumbles recovered.

As the team fell out of contention at the end of 2018, Foster blasted the organization and its fans in a direct message on Instagram that was leaked. He would go on to say “Yeah I’ll try my chances and go to a winning team next year.”

Linebacker Zach Brown was also released in the offseason after the Redskins could not find a team to trade him to. The move cleared $5.75 million and Brown went on to sign with division rival Philadelphia, whereupon he commented on the difference between the locker rooms of the two clubs.

“This locker room is different from the locker room I came from (in Washington),” Brown said. “There are no cliques. It’s one big clique. I can talk over there and mess with the linemen, talk with them, chit chat, play cornhole. The running backs are right here, so I always give them [expletive].”

On top of that, third-year linebacker Reuben Foster was lost for the season after he suffered a torn ACL and LCL at the first practice of OTAs in May. The injury came just one month after he was reinstated by the NFL after he was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list when he was arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.