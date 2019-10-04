Both ends of Brady’s spectrum can be quite a scene for an impressionable young’un, especially when he’s the object of his desire or the subject of his scorn.

The 23-year-old Meyers has seen sheer elation from Brady when superb plays are made, and he also has seen the 42-year-old six-time Super Bowl champion seethe when things aren’t going so swimmingly.

FOXBOROUGH — Jakobi Meyers has run all the routes for Tom Brady. The rookie receiver also has run the gamut of emotions with his quarterback.

“It depends on how the play went, honestly,’’ Meyers said Friday. “If it’s a good play, then he’s going to be excited — you’d think he was my age jumping around. But if it was a bad play, you’d think he was my parent.

Advertisement

“It definitely took some getting used to, but I think I’m coming around to it.’’

Brady was asked Friday about the difficulty young players have had ingratiating themselves into the offense and what he can do to help ease the transition to the New England playbook. He said it all starts with everybody handling his own business first; then the collaboration can commence.

“I think one thing we talk about here is doing our jobs,’’ Brady said. “I mean, I can do what I can do. Every player can do what they can do. I can’t do anything for anyone else; they can’t do anything for me.

“So a lot of it is just trust and trying to communicate trust and communication.’’

Brady then gave a peek into why he leans on veterans so much.

“I’ve always said the best teammates are the ones that I have to think about the least because I don’t want to spend my mental energy on things that aren’t really my job,’’ he said. “The same goes on defense. The free safety can’t rush the passer and the pass rushers can’t cover the deep part of the field.

Advertisement

“So I think what makes a good team is just people doing their job, doing it the best way they can, and that’s what my responsibility is.’’

Meyers, who hasn’t yet had a huge impact on the offense (3 catches, 60 yards), was in agreement with Brady and said that building trust is an ever-evolving process.

“Just the feedback he gives me on the field, it just tells me where he wants me to be, and at the end of the day, he’s the one that’s got to throw the receivers the ball,’’ said Meyers. “So, if I know what he’s thinking and I can just be around him and listening to him — like, what’s his thought process — then I know where I have to be, too.

“As long as the coaches see me doing the right thing and the coaches trust me and then Tom sees me doing the right thing and Tom trusts me, I’ll be all right.’’

With New England’s top receivers dealing with injuries — Julian Edelman (chest) and Josh Gordon (knee) were limited at times in practice — Meyers could find himself with a bigger workload this week. He played the majority of the second half against the Jets in Week 3 when Edelman was initially injured.

Meyers said the injuries don’t change his preparation and or add any extra pressure on his shoulders.

Advertisement

“It’s a performance-based business,’’ he said. “So, every day we’ve got to come out and perform and be ready like we’re going in the next play.’’

Brady remembers very well being the newbie.

“Those guys are trying,’’ he said. “They’re young. I was young. I was trying once, too. I just didn’t have to play my first year, so it’s a little different.’’

Apprised of Brady’s comments, Meyers quipped, “That was a long time ago.’’

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.