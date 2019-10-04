Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (foot) will miss his third straight game when Carolina hosts Jacksonville on Sunday. Kyle Allen , 2-0 filling in, will start. The Jaguars will be without cornerback Jalen Ramsey for a second straight week and want their disgruntled star to see a back specialist . . . Rams linebacker Clay Matthews will miss several weeks after breaking his jaw in Thursday’s loss to the Seahawks when Seattle running back Chris Carson inadvertently kicked him in the face . . . Bills quarterback Josh Allen was a full participant at practice and is questionable for Sunday at the Titans as he recovers from a concussion sustained last weekend against the Patriots. If Allen can’t go, Matt Barkley will start . . . Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) will miss his second straight while linebackers Alex Ogletree (hamstring) and Tae Davis (concussion) will also sit when New York hosts the Vikings on Sunday . . . The Packers will visit the Cowboys on Sunday without Davante Adams (turf toe), while Dallas will be minus left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) . . . Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen) is out for Sunday’s home tilt versus the Jets, but offensive tackle Jason Peters (knee) will play.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold’s return will have to wait at least another week, with the team saying Friday that he will miss Sunday’s game at Philadelphia while continuing to recover from mononucleosis. Darnold, who was cleared Monday for non-contact activity and had been taking the bulk of the first-team snaps, was diagnosed on Sept. 11, three days after the season-opening loss to Buffalo. Luke Falk will make his second straight start.

TENNIS

Djokovic in Japan semifinals

Novak Djokovic beat fifth-seeded Lucas Pouille, 6-1, 6-2, to advance to the semifinals of the Japan Open at Tokyo. The top-ranked Djokovic will next meet David Goffin, who beat Hyeon Chung, 6-2, 6-2. Also, 6-foot-11-inch American Reilly Opelka beat Yasutaka Uchiyama, 6-3, 6-3, and will face John Millman, a 6-4, 6-0 winner over Taro Daniel . . . Former world No. 1 Andy Murray, who had won consecutive singles matches for the first time since undergoing hip surgery in January, lost to top seed Dominic Thiem, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) in the China Open quarterfinals at Beijing. Alexander Zverev ousted American Sam Querrey, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2, while Stefanos Tsitsipas dispatched American John Isner, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3. Top seed Ash Barty reached the semifinals in the women’s draw by beating Petra Kvitova, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Barty will face Kiki Bertens, who defeated Elina Svitolina, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2. Caroline Wozniacki beat Daria Kasatkina, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) and will face two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, who ended US Open champ Bianca Andreescu’s win streak at 17 with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 victory.

GOLF

Trio shares lead at LPGA

Alena Sharp shot a 6-under-par 65 for a share of the second-round lead with Brittany Altomare and Cheyenne Knight in the LPGA Tour’s Volunteers of America Classic at The Colony, Texas. Sharp closed with a bogey on the par-4 18th to drop into the tie for the lead at 9-under 133 at Old American Golf Club. Altomare had a 66, and Knight shot 67. First-round leader Stephanie Meadow was 8 under, following her opening 63 with a 71 . . . Adri Arnaus and Rafa Cabrera Bello are tied with a one-shot lead at the Spanish Open in Madrid. Arnaus hit one eagle and five birdies to go with one bogey in a 5-under-par 66. Cabrera Bello made six birdies and has not shot a bogey over 36 holes.

TRACK AND FIELD

Muhammad breaks her own mark

Dalilah Muhammad broke her own world record in the 400-meter hurdles, finishing in 52.16 seconds at the world championships at Doha, Qatar, topping by .04 seconds the mark she set in July in winning the US national title. Muhammad took a slim victory over fellow American Sydney McLaughlin, whose 52.23 would've been a record 10 weeks ago.

MISCELLANY

Cubs schedule more interviews

With the Chicago Cubs searching for a successor to Joe Maddon, the team will speak to ex-Cub catchers David Ross and Joe Girardi next week about its managerial opening. The team also plans to interview first base coach Will Venable next week. Bench coach Mark Loretta interviewed for the job Thursday . . . The Los Angeles Sparks fired general manager Penny Toler in the wake of her postgame tirade after the team lost Game 2 of their three-game sweep at the hands of the Conncticut Sun in the second round of the WNBA playoffs last month . . . The St. Louis Blues signed center Brayden Schenn to an eight-year contract extension worth $52 million . . . The University of Tennessee dismissed linebacker Jeremy Banks from the team after video showed him cursing and saying ‘‘where I'm from, we shoot at cops’’ during his arrest last month following a traffic stop.