Under Gibbs, the Redskins won three Super Bowls and reached a fourth, and revolutionized the NFL with the single-back offense. But the Giants were a nasty, formidable rival under Parcells and Belichick, winning two Super Bowls themselves and terrorizing the league with Lawrence Taylor and a championship defense.

This Sunday’s Patriots-Redskins game probably will be a dud, so on Friday I instead asked Belichick about his matchups with the Redskins in the 1980s, when he was a defensive coach under Bill Parcells. Admittedly, this was a vanity topic — the Redskins teams under Joe Gibbs from 1981-92 are what stoked my love of football.

FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick’s Friday news conferences are known for his willingness to delve deep into the intricacies of football, or discuss the history of the NFL.

I asked Belichick an open-ended question about what it was like to game-plan for those Redskins teams, and it led to a seven-minute dissertation on the ingenuity of the Redskins’ offense, and the battle for supremacy in the NFC East back when the division dominated the NFL.

“Those games were . . . I mean, it was a war,” Belichick said. “Our team was defensively the same, and offensively their team was very much the same: [Don] Warren, [Mark] May, [Russ] Grimm, [Jeff] Bostic, [Joe] Jacoby . . . [Ricky] Sanders, [Art] Monk, Gary Clark. It was the same guys every year, the same scouting report.”

In the 1980s and early ’90s, if there was a pivotal NFC game, the Redskins or Giants were probably involved.

“They were the most physical football games that we played each year — our place or New Jersey, it didn’t matter,” said former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann, whose career famously ended on a brutal hit from Taylor.

“I know Gibbs and his staff would burn the midnight oil trying to figure out what to do with Lawrence Taylor,” said former Redskins radio announcer Frank Herzog.

The Redskins had the edge in Super Bowls, but Belichick and Parcells went 12-9 against the Redskins, including a 10-3 record once Belichick became defensive coordinator in 1985.

“We had a lot of success against the Redskins when I was with the Giants — other than the two strike years, which we didn’t have any success those two years,” Belichick said Friday. “We beat them a lot, the Eagles beat us a lot, and the Redskins beat the Eagles a lot. That’s what it was.”

Gibbs and offensive coordinator Dan Henning ran a version of the “Air Coryell” system created by Chargers coach Don Coryell, and helped the Redskins finish in the top 10 in scoring in seven of Gibbs’s 12 seasons, including a then-record 541 points in 1983. The principles of their offense are still widely used in today’s NFL.

“Joe did a great job with the one-back passing game,” Belichick said. “Then other teams in the league copied that, and that’s pretty much all you see now is one-back sets.”

Joe Gibbs shook hands with Bill Belichick after the Patriots defeated the Redskins in October 2007. Jim Rogash/Getty Images/File

The Redskins’ offense wasn’t necessarily complex, but Belichick said it was nearly impossible to prepare for, because of all the window dressing — the same few plays run with a multitude of personnel groups and presnap motion.

“It was probably one of the simplest offenses that we’ve ever gone against,” Belichick said. “But every week the formations and the ways they built the plays changed. It was basically two running plays, inside zone, and counter-OT. And they had a handful of passing plays, but they were built differently with different personnel groups, different shifts and motions.

“And it created a lot of presnap looks — none of which you could practice against, because they hadn’t shown them in the last month to six weeks. They might not have shown it for a couple of years. So it was interesting, because you had to prepare for plays, but they would try to formation you into looks that you couldn’t really see the play coming until after it happened.”

The Redskins’ misdirection run game was especially tough to prepare for.

“Dan had a great mind, and schematically his gap running game, he was a ‘cut the defense’ coach,” Belichick said. “So there was some kind of double team kick-out block, something that separated the defense, as we saw in the Carolina Super Bowl (Henning was the Panthers’ offensive coordinator in 2003). There could be tight ends and fullbacks in the backfield and in motion and in wing positions, but he always found ways to cut the defense. When he did that at Washington, that was an element to the run game that was very unique. I don’t know that anybody’s really done it any better than Henning has on a consistent basis.

“And that kind of disappeared after he left, and it became a zone to counter-trey game. And the first two steps of the zone and the counter trey look exactly the same except for the pullers. That’s what slowed that down, is you had two plays that hit on the opposite sides of the ball that initially looked the same for certainly the initial part of the read.”

Belichick, though, had pretty good players on his side of the ball, too — Taylor, Harry Carson, Carl Banks, and of course, Belichick and Parcells.

“Lawrence and Banks set the edge of the defense as well as probably any two linebackers in football,” Belichick said. “But yeah, you have Lawrence Taylor on defense, you have Carl Banks, you have Harry Carson, have some Hall of Fame players there, it’s kind of easy to coach linebackers.”

When the Redskins prepared for the Giants’ defense, they would diagram the defensive plays with letters — “C” for a cornerback, “B” for a linebacker, “S” for a safety, and so on.

“We’d have all those letters up on the board, and then there was a big ‘56’ with a circle around it,” Theismann said, referring to Taylor. “You had to be aware of ‘The Disrupter.’ ”

Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor was the anchor of Bill Belichick’s defense during his many battles with the Redskins. Mike Powell/Getty Images/File

Belichick in the 1980s faced some of the game’s iconic coaches — Gibbs in Washington, Tom Landry in Dallas, and of course, Bill Walsh in San Francisco.

“Those were great coaches, and they had great players and great systems,” Belichick said. “It was really a great experience for me as a coach, working under Coach Parcells, to have the opportunity to compete against a great West Coast offense [49ers], the one-back offense from Joe Gibbs, and then what Coach Landry did with his offensive system was pretty unique, too — the double shifting and the multitude of plays. Nobody had more plays than the Cowboys did. Every play they had like four counter plays that went with it. The volume of Coach Landry’s offense was excessive. But they were great years, great learning years for me.”

