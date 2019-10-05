“Young quarterback, veteran quarterback, in between, we’re going to make it tough on him,” said safety Duron Harmon. “We’re going to make sure that we give them different looks, we’re going to make sure that we make it hard on them because quarterbacks are too good nowadays, too talented, to just sit in one coverage and give them the defense that we’re in.”

The Patriots are masters of defensive disguise. They’re a group of football Houdinis performing for an unlucky audience of 11, who show one look then adjust to another, no cloud of smoke necessary. This trickery has been the unit’s calling card through four weeks of historically good play, though it’s message is rarely deciphered until it’s too late.

FOXBOROUGH — Washington kept its starting quarterback a mystery until Friday afternoon, when Colt McCoy was the lucky choice to face the Patriots on Sunday. The mystery he’ll be presented by the Patriots’ defense, though, is so far unsolved.

Last Sunday’s game against the Bills had plenty of examples of what Harmon is talking about, and evidence of how the Patriots are able to accomplish all of it.

The defense made a number of big plays, including five sacks and four interceptions of quarterbacks Josh Allen and Matt Barkley. On each of those plays, disguise was a factor.

On their second sack of Allen, which came with 3:39 left in the first quarter, Harmon and Devin McCourty both lined up nearly 20 yards off the line of scrimmage with the Bills facing third and 9. Just after the snap, Harmon dropped back into a Cover 1, while McCourty moved up toward the line.

Allen hesitated enough for the Patriots to get pressure with four rushers, and Jamie Collins sacked him and forced a punt.

Something similar happened with 2:16 left in the second quarter. The Bills had third and 5 and McCourty lined up as the solo deep safety. Just before the snap, Patrick Chung dropped back so the Patriots were suddenly in a Cover 2 defense. They rushed five and Lawrence Guy and Kyle Van Noy got to Allen, with Guy pushing the quarterback into Van Noy, who got the 8-yard sack.

Kyle Van Noy sacked Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the second quarter of last Sunday’s game. Barry Chin/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

You get the idea. Most of the permutations stemmed from the versatility of the Patriots’ safeties, and from the fact that they have a significant stable of players — Chung, Van Noy, Collins, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Elandon Roberts — who can rush or drop into coverage on any given play.

Against Le’Veon Bell in Week 3 against the Jets, Chung could come down into the box to cover Bell, but those linebackers, in that case Collins and Dont’a Hightower, could also handle that task, especially on early downs. Bell averaged 1.9 yards per carry.

Add in that the Patriots constantly change their defensive front, sometimes playing with just one defensive lineman, sometimes playing with up to five, and it’s extremely difficult for quarterbacks to know where the pressure will come from and what the coverage is.

“I think you’ve got to be sound in what you do,” said Washington coach Jay Gruden. “You’ve got to have rules. With different fronts you don’t know what you’re going to get, but we have a pretty good standard of how we handle different fronts and different rules and different people. I think the biggest thing is communicating who’s in the game.”

Because of the versatility of the Patriots’ personnel, though, just knowing who is in the game only gets an offense part of the way there. If a quarterback doesn’t have the processing speed to make his reads quickly and adjust to where the defense goes post-snap, he’s in trouble no matter how good the presnap communication is.

In one sense, this emphasis on disguise goes back to last year for the Patriots. In 2018, players on the defense spoke throughout the season of how the playbook expanded and disguising coverages became the top priority. As a result, defining performances came against extremely productive but relatively inexperienced quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff.

The best example of this was the amoeba defense, with one down lineman and a mix of defenders behind him, that emerged as a tool midseason in 2018. But like most tricks in the Patriots’ playbook, it wasn’t new, it was something coach Bill Belichick was revisiting at a time when he felt he had the right players to execute it.

This was harder to do as recently as 2017, when players such as Stephon Gilmore and Van Noy were new or relatively new to the system. When communication takes more effort, always adding and layering and disguising and shifting reaches a point of diminishing returns fairly quickly.

That’s no longer an issue, since those same players now know the system and their teammates well.

“I can only imagine how [Hightower] felt when I first got here because it was like, ‘What have I got? What am I doing?’ He was probably so sick of me,” said Van Noy. “But now, every once in a while, he’ll be like, ‘Hey, what have I got?’ ”

Van Noy was excited to explain this, relishing that he can now embody a trait that he admired in Hightower when he first got to New England. Clearly, the Patriots always thought his football IQ was high — they trusted him quickly with the green dot that designates the player who runs the communication — but it took time to fully put it to its best use.

“I think when you have a group of guys that have played a while and know each other and know what they’re thinking — without even having to do sign language across the field or you say quick little words and they’ve got it — that doesn’t happen very often. It feels good to be a part of something else like that,” Van Noy said.

Feels good, unless you’re on the other side. Then it’s just mystifying.

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.