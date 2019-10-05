In addition, tight end Ben Watson was not activated in time to play in the Week 5 game.

Running back Rex Burkhead , safety Patrick Chung , and special teams ace Nate Ebner did not make the trip down to Washington on Saturday and were ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Redskins.

WASHINGTON — The Patriots will be shorthanded against the Redskins on Sunday.

Burkhead, Chung and Ebner’s absences are all injury-related. Burkhead is dealing with a foot injury, Chung a heel injury, and Ebner a groin injury.

Without Burkhead, Sony Michel, James White, and Damien Harris are the Patriots’ running backs. Michel has been the Patriots’ top back, but Burkhead has been the more efficient runner thus far, averaging 4.7 yards per carry to Michel’s 2.8.

The Patriots will miss Chung’s versatility and physical play, but have plenty of depth in the secondary to fill in. The team re-signed safety Jordan Richards this week, who can provide some depth at that position. Richards should primarily fill in on special teams, where both Chung and Ebner typically make a strong impact.

Watson’s situation is less clear. He returned from his four-game suspension this week, and needed to be activated by 4 p.m. Saturday in order to play on Sunday. He wasn’t, which means the Patriots have until Monday afternoon at 4 p.m. to activate him. At that point, the roster exemption the team has for Watson will run out, and he will no longer be able to be with them without counting against the 53-man roster (which is currently full).

Without the veteran tight end, the Patriots will continue to rely on Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse at the position. The two have four catches combined through four games.

The first indication Watson might not play this week came Wednesday, when he was not seen at practice. He did practice on Thursday and Friday, however.

Jones, Allen in clear

The NFL confirmed safety Jonathan Jones was not fined for his hit on Bills quarterback Josh Allen last week that sent Allen into the concussion protocol.

The NFL determined Jones turned his shoulder to stop Allen’s forward progress while Allen was in the process of being tackled and going down to the ground. Allen, who was running with the football and did not slide, is not a defenseless player in this situation.

Jones was penalized for the hit in-game, but not ejected, which prompted consternation from Bills players and their head coach Sean McDermott.

Jones reached out to Allen this week to tell him there was no ill will with the hit. On Saturday, the Bills announced that Allen had cleared the concussion protocol and was set to play Sunday against the Titans.

Social maven

It’s been a big week for Tom Brady on social media.

First, he’s on TikTok, the video-sharing social platform, and had a pretty good post on Friday when he put up footage of him going to block in the run game cut up with a Monster Truck landing on a small car.

“I’ve had a lot of comments. It’s the younger generation,” Brady said Friday.

It was old game footage, with Brady trying to create a running lane for LeGarrette Blount, but Brady did recently try to block Jamal Adams in the Jets game. Probably for the best, Adams pulled up and avoided engaging.

Second, he shared a photo on his Instagram Story on Saturday morning of a homemade mug his son Ben had decorated. It was a white mug, and the young Brady drew a strawberry on the side and wrote “eat it” next to the fruit. Brady, famously, does not eat strawberries.

“Thanks for the mug Benny but No Thank You,” Brady wrote on the post.

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.