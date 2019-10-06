“Yeah, it was amazing,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “Oh my God, there were so many Patriots fans there, it’s surprising and overwhelming. It was great to see them, appreciate the support from all of our traveling Patriot fans. Maybe they’re from here, I don’t know, but that was great to see, that was awesome.”

At kickoff time for the Patriots-Redskins game, it appeared as if 80 percent in attendance were supporting New England. The home team, at 0-4, isn’t getting much fan support and there are plenty of Patriots fans living in D.C., or willing to travel.

LANDOVER, Md. — Blue jerseys were everywhere, coolers were full of Sam Adams, and trash bins were collecting empty Dunkin’ Donuts cups by the minute at FedEx Field, adopted home of the New England Patriots on Sunday.

There were Tom Brady jerseys and Julian Edelman jerseys aplenty, plus a smattering of James White and Devin McCourty jerseys dotting the stands. Wes Welker, Jerod Mayo, Steve Grogan, and Brian Cox jerseys were also spotted, confirming that a few diehards were in the house. Someone sitting about 10 rows from the field wore a Stephen Neal T-shirt.

“That was ridiculous, that was pretty amazing, that felt like a home game, right from the time that we got to the hotel yesterday afternoon to where we ran in after the game,” Brady said. “That was pretty sweet. We appreciate all the support down here and good to come down here to get a win in front of them.”

Devin McCourty noted it was a different reception from the one the team got on the road last week.

“It was awesome, even driving in compared to last week going to Buffalo, they didn’t greet you nicely, and coming here today [we] saw a lot of Patriots jerseys, a lot of fans in the stadium, that’s always a plus,” he said.

Local reporters in D.C. said they’re used to majority-opponent crowds these days, but that this was one of the most lopsided groups in attendance in some time. Last year, Eagles fans packed the house in Week 17 when the Redskins had been eliminated and Philadelphia needed to win to make the playoffs. Patriots fans came in about the same numbers for a Week 5 game.

The home fans had a couple moments when the Redskins took an early lead but it was all Patriots fans celebrating after the first quarter. Chants of “De-fense” when the Redskins were driving and “Brady! Brady!” when the Patriots’ offense made plays overwhelmed the stadium.

It even seemed as if the PA operator was rooting for the Patriots. After Josh Gordon made a chunk play in the third quarter, the Flash Gordon theme played on the loudspeakers.

“It was confusing, I would say it felt like a home game, just like Foxborough to be honest,” Gordon said. “It was great to have that support from our fans traveling.”

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.